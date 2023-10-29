Florida family arrested in connection with father's murder: authorities

Three family members of a Florida man who was found murdered in July 2021 were arrested last week in connection to the homicide investigation, authorities said.

The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office said David Rainey’s wife, Cindy Rainey, reported him missing on the morning of July 25, 2021.

The couple and their family, both from Flagler County on the opposite side of the state, were vacationing in the Town of Suwanee when the 54-year-old man was reported missing.

Investigators with the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office opened a missing person’s investigation, and later that evening, located David Rainey, who was dead in a canal behind the residence the family had rented.

Rainey had multiple stab wounds to his chest, authorities said, and was placed in the water after he had been killed. Ultimately, his death was ruled a homicide.

Over two years later, three of Rainey’s family members were arrested in connection to his murder.

Dixie County investigators went to Bunnell, Florida on Oct. 25, 2023 and arrested Cindy and Bailey Rainey with the help of the Flagler County Sheriff’s office.

The investigators then went to Orlando, Florida where they arrested Jack Rainey with the help of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

All three suspects have been charged with tampering with evidence. The sheriff’s office did not say whether any of the three suspects were charged with murder.

The Dixie County State’s Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the charges.





