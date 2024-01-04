Florida family, their gifts saved on Christmas Day after car crashes into water

A Jacksonville mother is thanking the good Samaritans and first responders, she said helped save her and her children on Christmas Day.

The family was traveling to Kissimmee on I-95 with a car full of presents when their drive turned into a nightmare.

Ayanna Montes said all of a sudden, their car’s steering wheel and brakes locked.

They then crashed into a pole and rolled four times, before landing in a ditch filled with water.

However, she said what happened next was a miracle.

“These people just came, and they started getting my kids,” Montes said. “They got me out of the car, they put towels on my children, they made them calm down. People like that are amazing because they didn’t have to stop, they could have kept going. For them just to do that, I am so thankful.”

Forever thankful, Montes said we are never promised tomorrow so keep your loved ones close.

