What’s Florida’s favorite Christmas cocktail? Hint: It's got milk but it's not eggnog

Nothing says "holiday spirit" quite literally like a fun Christmas cocktail.

To help you determine what to order when out or what to make at your family's Christmas spread, Tasting Table tracked down each state's favorite holiday cocktail.

Experts at Tasting Table relied on a collection of data based on internet search trends, starting with the top 15 most-searched-for-Christmas drinks across the country. To determine each state's drink of choice among the nationwide favorites, they used Google Trends to find out which beverages had the highest increase in search traffic over the last month.

Does Florida's top merry libation surprise you? Grab your own drink of choice (responsibly) and see if you agree.

What is Florida's drink of choice during the holiday season?

While enjoying the season with family or heading out on the town, Floridians can't get enough of coquito. In addition to Florida, seven other states favored coquito: Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Iowa

Kentucky

Maryland

New Jersey

North Carolina

Texas

Wisconsin

What's coquito made of?

Coquito is a coconut-flavored, eggnog-like drink typically made with rum (either dark or white, depends on your preference), coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk. Many recipes will also include spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg, as well.

What is the origins of coquito?

Properly pronounced as "koh-KEE-toh," the drink is typically served almost exclusively during the holiday season and is mostly native to the island of Puerto Rico.

According to the Hispanic Kitchen, there is actually debate surrounding the origin of coquito.

Some believe the recipe originated sometime in the 19th century with the arrival of Americans to the Caribbean, revamping their eggnog recipe. Writers also say another popular theory is that coquito came from sugar mill farmers, who began to make coconut with rum and mixed it with coconut milk to make the delicious recipe.

It is known that the first published coquito recipes were recorded in the Puerto Rican cookbooks “Cocine a Gusto” and “The Puerto Rican Cookbook,” between the years 1950 and 1970.

How does coquito compare to eggnog?

Americans will consume 1.2 billion spiked eggnogs in December 2023, according to a new study.

Coquito is considered the "Puerto Rican Eggnog," but is it actually similar?

Both beverages are made with milk but they use different types. Eggnog uses whole milk that is sweetened with sugar while coquito uses sweetened condensed and evaporated milk.

Eggnog is also typically enjoyed as a nonalcoholic holiday drink while coquito recipes include rum.

What is America's favorite holiday cocktail?

Poinsettia cocktails are served during the Design Masters Holiday open house party to benefit Salvation Army November 18, 2021 in Palm Beach.

The poinsettia cocktail is on top of everyone's wish list this year, seeing the top spot for 21 states' favorite holiday cocktail. It is made with Champagne, Cointreau (or Triple Sec), and cranberry juice.

The cocktail gets its name for its festive, bright red hue, reminiscent of the poinsettia flower, which is also known as the winter rose. States that favored the poinsettia cocktail:

Connecticut

Indiana

Kansas

Maine

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

New Hampshire

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Dakota

Virginia

Tasting Table shared that the states saw an increase in demand for the cocktail of around or over 300% in the past month alone, with the most significant jump in Montana, with interest in the libation rising a whopping 1,711%.

See the top five cocktails around the nation this holiday season

Here's what Tasting Table determined to be the top cocktails this season:

Poinsettia cocktail - Made with Champagne, Cointreau (or Triple Sec), and cranberry juice. Christmas punch - Typically include a mixture of festive juices (like cranberry and orange), boozy beverages (such as spiced rum and sparkling wine), and holiday fruits (like fresh cranberries and orange slices). Wassail - Contains festive fruity ingredients like apples, apple cider, and orange juice, paired with warming spices including cinnamon, ginger, cloves, star anise, and nutmeg. Coquito - Made with rum, coconut milk, spices, sweetened condensed milk, and evaporated milk. Eggnog - Traditionally made with eggs, egg yolk, sugar, milk, heavy cream and vanilla extract. You can spike it with brandy or rum.

