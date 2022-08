The Daily Beast

Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesI have finally seen enough. Donald Trump will be indicted by a federal grand jury.You heard me right: I believe Trump will actually be indicted for a criminal offense. Even with all its redactions, the probable cause affidavit published today by the magistrate judge in Florida makes clear to me three essential points:(1) Trump was in unauthorized possession of national defense information, namely properly marked classified documents.(2) He was put on notice by the U.S. G