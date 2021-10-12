Florida fines key county $3.5 million for mandating vaccines

A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. This follows a recent recommendation by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising people who are 65 and older, and workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure – including those in healthcare – to receive a booster shot six months after their second shot. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and MIKE SCHNEIDER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has issued its first fine to a county it says violated a new state law banning coronavirus vaccine mandates and for firing 14 workers who failed to get the shots.

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday issued the $3.5 million fine for Leon County, home to the state capital, saying the municipality violated Florida's “vaccine passport" law, which prohibits businesses and governments from requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“These are people that, presumably, have been serving throughout this whole time and now all of a sudden they’re basically getting kicked to the curb,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in St. Pete Beach.

Later, the governor tweeted, “No one should lose their jobs because of COVID shots."

The law took effect last month and can result in a $5,000 fine per violation. It is being challenged in court and conflicts with a Biden administration order that companies with more than 100 employees require their workers to be vaccinated or face weekly testing.

In a statement, Leon County Administrator Vincent Long said the county believes its vaccination requirement is legally justifiable and necessary to keep people safe.

“The governor’s position in this instance unfortunately appears to be less of a public health strategy and more about political strategy,” he said.

Democratic lawmakers from Tallahassee derided the decision to issue a fine, saying local governments should have the authority to protect their residents as they see fit.

“Unbelievable! We don’t need the state bullying our communities or private businesses who are simply trying to serve the people and get on the other side of this pandemic,” said Florida Sen. Loranne Ausley.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday barring any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law.

At the White House on Tuesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki compared the actions of the Florida and Texas governors.

“Governor Abbott’s executive order banning mandates and I would also note announcement by Governor DeSantis this morning, essentially, banning the implementation of mandates, fit a familiar pattern that we’ve seen of putting politics ahead of public health," Psaki said during a briefing.

The decision to fine Leon County comes a day after the Orlando Sentinel reported the state of Florida is investigating dozens of local governments, performing arts centers, the Miami Marlins, a law enforcement counter-terrorism unit and a concert by singer Harry Styles for suspected violations of the law.

Around 120 cases are being reviewed for violations, according to a public records request from the Orlando Sentinel.

In central Florida, the list includes Orange County government; the Orange County Convention Center; AdventHealth, one of the state's largest health care systems; several performing arts venues; and the Amway Center, which is home to the Orlando Magic and recently hosted a concert by Styles whose tour mandated that attendees either be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.

“At this point ... the courts have not reached the final decision, but the indication is that the Florida law flies in the face of our Florida Constitution and perhaps in the face of common sense," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told the newspaper.

In South Florida, those being investigated by the Florida Department of Health include the Marlins, the only major sports team on the list; the city of Miramar; the Plantation Police Department; and several performing arts venues.

Also on the list, around the state, are a Florida Department of Law Enforcement counter-terrorism unit in Jacksonville; the Gasparilla Music Festival in Tampa; and Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe. Several cruise ship companies also made the list despite a federal court order that has prevented enforcement of the law against Norwegian Cruise Lines.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law. The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.

  • Florida fines county $3.5 million for implementing vaccine mandates

    The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday fined Leon County $3.5 million for requiring its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying it violated the state's ban on "vaccine passports." Why it matters: This is Florida's latest move to penalize local officials who have attempted to implement mask or vaccine mandates to contain the spread of the virus. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLeon County, which is home t

  • White House says 'politics' is behind Texas governor's executive order banning vaccine mandates

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continue to battle the White House over how to curb the coronavirus pandemic, with both Republicans challenging vaccination requirements for businesses announced last month by the Biden administration.

  • The Latest: Florida fines county over its vaccine mandate

    Florida has issued its first fine to a county it accuses of violating a new state law banning coronavirus vaccine mandates and for firing 14 workers who failed to get the shots. The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday issued the $3.5 million fine for Leon County, saying the home to the state capital of Tallahassee violated Florida’s “vaccine passport” law that bars requiring people to show proof of vaccination. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that “no one should lose their jobs because of COVID shots.”

  • Jonah Goldberg: A third party to impose some pain on the Trumpified GOP

    A non-Trumpy third party candidate could play the role of spoiler by taking enough conservative votes to throw the general election to the Democrat.

  • Mexico president says foreign companies smuggled fuel, names Trafigura

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that well-known foreign companies had engaged in what he described as fuel smuggling and he named global energy trader Trafigura as an example of the practice. The comments marked a new development in a web of corruption probes of some of the world's biggest energy traders across several countries in Latin America. "We have found that some of these famous foreign companies were transporting contraband fuel and Trafigura's import permit has been suspended," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

  • Owner clings to hood in ‘wild ride’ as teens steal car in downtown Nashville, cops say

    Police said the teens ran from the car when it got stuck in traffic.

  • Jason Johnson excoriates Allen West as GOP’s ‘all-natural flavor racism’

    MSNBC analyst Dr. Jason Johnson appeared on The Reid Out Monday and ripped into GOP gubernatorial hopeful Allen West. Johnson […] The post Jason Johnson excoriates Allen West as GOP’s ‘all-natural flavor racism’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • WH: ‘Politics’ is why Gov. Abbott is challenging vaccine mandates

    On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked why she thinks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is banning federal vaccine mandates, to which she replied that he is putting politics over the health of the people he is governing.

  • Waning Trust in the Supreme Court and a Divided Public on Abortion Converge

    When the Supreme Court Justices settled in this morning to hear arguments on the technical merits of a case involving a Kentucky law banning a medical procedure used in second-trimester abortions, the implications stretched far beyond the commonwealth and the narrow case about appellate power. Kentucky is one of at least three abortion-related cases on Justices’ doorsteps this term, including more major and direct challenges to abortion rights in Mississippi and Texas. The controversial cases come as the very legitimacy of the Court itself is in question, with polls showing Americans’ shrinking confidence in the Justices—to borrow from Chief Justice Roberts’ confirmation hearing—”to call balls and strikes, and not to pitch or bat.”

  • Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting

    Like many Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Dona Sue Bissey has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory on social media. Bissey, 53, pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months' imprisonment. Prosecutors have argued that a rioter's statements, in person or on social media, should be considered when fashioning an appropriate sentence.

  • NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI: International Get Full-Season Orders at CBS

    CBS has granted full-season orders to both NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International, marking the first broadcast network to go all-in on any freshman launches this fall. In these still-uncertain pandemic times, it is unclear exactly what a “full season” will ultimately add up to beyond either freshman show’s initial 13-episode order. NCIS: Hawai’i, airing Mondays […]

  • Daily Aspirin Increases Risk in Some Older Adults

    Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. That’s according to preliminary updated advice from an influential health guidelines group. (Oct. 12)

  • 3 Retirement Tax Surprises That Could Hurt You

    Taxes. They're unavoidable, no matter what stage of life you're in. And that extends to retirement. In the course of your retirement planning, be sure to account for these key tax issues. Otherwise, you may be in for a series of very unwanted -- and unpleasant -- surprises.

  • Violent crime is rising in Chicago. Business leaders are concerned companies will leave.

    The rise in violent crime in Chicago has boiled over, drawing concern from business leaders and leading to political infighting among those charged with

  • A Nude Portrait Hidden in a Picasso Painting Was Just Was Just Revealed by Artificial Intelligence

    London-based startup Oxia Palus used software to recreate the late master's brush strokes.

  • Nets' Sean Marks explains decision to not allow Kyrie Irving to play without fulfilling vaccine requirements

    Nets GM Sean Marks answered questions following the team's decision to not allow Kyrie Irving to play until he fulfills COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

  • State of Startups: These local groups are among Florida's most active investors

    More than $2 billion of the funding directed to media companies went to Magic Leap, an augmented reality venture headquartered in Plantation.

  • Belarus risks Kremlin’s wrath after ‘abducting’ pro-Putin journalist from Moscow

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of abducting a journalist from Vladimir Putin's favourite newspaper, risking a split with his only remaining ally.

  • Afghan soldier who killed 3 Australians released by Qatar

    An Afghan army deserter who murdered three Australian soldiers had been released from custody in Qatar and his whereabouts were not known, officials said on Monday. The soldier known as Hekmatullah fled after shooting dead the Australian soldiers and wounding two others on a base in 2012 and was sentenced to death in 2013. “The government’s position has always been that Hekmatullah should serve a just and proportionate sentence, appropriate to his crimes, and not be granted early release or pardon,” an Australian government statement said.