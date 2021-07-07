Florida fire chief says it doesn't appear any of the condo collapse victims survived the initial disaster

Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 26, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There have been no signs from the recovered bodies in the Florida condo collapse that the victims survived the initial collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky revealed that during a press briefing Wednesday.

The confirmed death toll in the June 24 tragedy in Surfside, Florida, jumped to 46 on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said during a press briefing that search crews have seen no indications from the victims that have been pulled from the rubble that they survived the inital collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

No survivors have been found in the wreckage since workers pulled the first fatal victim out of the rubble in the hours after the partial collapse of the 12-story oceanfront building.

However, officials are still calling the massive operation at the debris pile a "search-and-rescue" mission.

When asked by a reporter if he believes calling it a "search-and-rescue" operation provides a false sense of hope to the families of missing loved ones, Cominsky said, "We're continuing our search efforts...we're evaluating all input, all circumstances and we'll provide updates as we continue."

"Obviously it's very difficult, you know, we've been working around-the-clock, all our personnel, from when we first got here," Cominsky said. "We've been exhausting every effort and that's where we are right now, is exhausting every effort and then we'll go from there."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava commended the first responders working at the site of the disaster, saying, they've "truly searched that pile every single day since the collapse as if they're searching for their own loved ones."

