Florida firefighters rescue man from truck hanging off overpass

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WJW) – An intense video shows the moment a man was rescued by Florida firefighters from a truck hanging over a highway overpass.

Amber Alert: PD says mom stabbed child’s dad, took baby

In a video posted by the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on X, formerly known as Twitter, crews are seen using a firetruck ladder to pull the truck driver from the dangling truck.

According to local news outlets, the truck driver lost control of the tractor-trailer before crashing on an overpass in Palm Beach Gardens on Dec. 23.

I-Team: Crime watch group looks out for officers working Christmas

After the video showed the man being clearly thankful for his rescue, he was taken to a local medical center to be evaluated, according to fire officials.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.