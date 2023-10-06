A Florida fireman was cleaning a skillet, authorities say. Suddenly, things escalated

A Central Florida firefighter was arrested after a dispute about how to properly clean a pan, authorities say.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WFTV, a fireman was washing up after dinner in the Station 9 kitchen on the evening of Sept. 16.

Some of the crew started advising him that a cast iron skillet shouldn’t be cleaned with dish soap because it “takes the seasoning out of the pan” and causes rust, the charging document says. (Domestic guru Martha Stewart agrees that the durable piece of cookware should be treated with special care; e.g., debris removed with a gentle brush, and the pan soaked in warm water.)

While some of the firefighters were joking around with the dishwasher, one reportedly took the situation seriously, placing a knife against the victim’s throat, saying, “You don’t do that around here. That’s how people get killed,” according to the warrant.

A witness reported that the knife was 10 to 12 inches long with a 6-inch blade.

The pan-washing firefighter initially declined to press charges, but then decided to file a police report the following day.

The 44-year-old suspect, who explained that he meant no harm and was only using the “dull end” of the knife, was arrested by Orange County deputies Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault and battery charges.

The union representing the suspect told WPTV that he is on administrative leave. The Orlando Fire Department declined to comment because it is an active criminal investigation.