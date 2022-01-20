Florida first lady finishes chemotherapy for breast cancer

FILE - Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a roundtable discussion regarding mental health at the Tampa Firefighter Museum, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. DeSantis has completed her final chemotherapy treatment following a breast cancer diagnosis, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor said she finished the chemotherapy treatments Wednesday, calling it a “big milestone.” (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor said she finished the chemotherapy treatments Wednesday, calling it a “big milestone.”

“She’s doing well and we look forward to having good news over the ensuing weeks and months,” the Republican governor said at a news conference in Bowling Green.

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband's administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories