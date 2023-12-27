Florida first responders save Christmas for 3 kids involved in crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some Florida first responders saved Christmas for three small children who were in a vehicle that crashed Christmas morning in Volusia County.

Deputies were called at about 11:45 a.m. to a crash on I-95 in which a vehicle crashed into a ditch filled with water, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. There was a woman and three children all under the age of about 5 years old.

The four people had minor injuries and were rescued from the car by bystanders, deputies said. However, the children’s Christmas gifts were still inside.

First responders used a ladder to reach the vehicle and were able to remove most of the gifts, deputies said. The gifts were taken to the sheriff’s office to be dried and sorted before being taken to a hospital for the children — with a few extra donated gifts included.

Courtesy: Volusia Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Courtesy: Volusia Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Courtesy: Volusia Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

“Thanks to the initiative of Q93 and some great teamwork between OBFD and VSO, this family’s Christmas is a little bit brighter despite the crash,” deputies said in a Facebook post. “Great work all!”

