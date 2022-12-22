Florida Florida dispatcher admitted sexual abuse of children to undercover FBI agent

A former Florida emergency dispatcher received 60 years in prison for sexually abusing children on video.

Scott Mattew Yotka, 48, videotaped himself abusing two children and distributed it over the internet, according to the Department of Justice.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Yotka, of Jacksonville, was using his online handle “Scottnjax44″ and unknowingly conversing with an undercover FBI agent.

In graphic detail, he told the agent that he had access to two young kids he enjoyed molesting. He said the children “squirm...and have that look like ‘let’s just get this over with.’”

The FBI agent asked Yotka how he kept the kids quiet about the abuse, and he responded, “they are young and don’t talk,” according to the DOJ.

Federal authorities traced the messages and found Yotka using the account from the City of Jacksonville Offices in downtown Jacksonville where he was employed as a Police Emergency Communications Officer.

Authorities received a search warrant on Sept. 16 and executed it on Sept. 17.

Yotka admitted to agents he was an administrator on a social media for people who like “little kid things, incest fetishes and animal things.”

He also admitted molesting the victims and abusing them with a foreign object.

A judge ordered a lifetime of supervised release and for Yotka to register as a sex offender.