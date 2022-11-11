Florida foam and insulation warehouse vandalized by 3 girls during Tropical Depression Nicole, cops say

Three girls "created their own disaster" inside a Florida foam and insulation company and left $350,000 in damage in their wake during Tropical Depression Nicole, authorities said Friday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the damage to the Imperial Foam & Insulation company in Ormond Beach included slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, forklifts moved and crashed into products, smashed property and spray-paint graffiti.

NICOLE BATTERS FLORIDA, 2 PEOPLE ELECTROCUTED BY DOWNED POWER LINES

The girls, ages 12-13, allegedly spray-painted their names onto foam blocks. One image was of a male body part.

An employee at the warehouse overheard the spraying and saw the girls running from the building, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

They were caught a short distance away.

They are each charged with trespassing and burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.