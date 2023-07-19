Florida 'fraudster' sentenced in $1 million theft from GT Band

Jul. 19—GRAND RAPIDS — A Florida man who officials said used shell companies and accomplices to defraud the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians out of more than $1 million, has been accused of financial and other misdeeds in the past.

Chester Randall Dunican was sentenced this week in federal court to 78 months in prison, for what U.S. Attorney Mark Totten described as a "kickback scheme."

"My office is committed to holding fraudsters fully accountable for their crimes, especially those that exploit a position of public trust," said Totten in a press statement, adding that the crime impacted every member of the tribe.

Dunican, 69, of Fort Pierce, Fla., and his son Ethan Dunican, also of Florida, and a business associate, Britan Douglas Groom, 66, of Chicago, used two shell companies in a scheme to defraud the tribe's economic development company with overpriced water filtration systems, according to court records.

Chester Dunican from 2015 to 2016 served as CEO for Grand Traverse Band, LLC, the federally recognized tribe's economic development company.

Dunican soon convinced the company's board to enter into an exclusive distribution agreement for sales of a reverse osmosis system, by wiring about $1 million to a Delaware company, R.O. Distributors.

Court records show Dunican told tribal council leaders he "prevailed with an incredible exclusive territorial market" after "tough negotiations" with R.O. Distributors.

Unbeknownst to council leaders, however, R.O. Distributors was a shell company controlled by Dunican and Groom, court records show.

The scheme went awry when the pair introduced council leaders to a man they said was an executive from High Sierra, a multibillion-dollar company. High Sierra was going to acquire R.O. Distributors, and would help grow the council's new water filtration sales, once they invested another $2 million for supplies.

Again, court records show, Dunican and Groom concealed from the council that they controlled High Sierra.

Council leaders initially approved the $2 million investment, but then grew suspicious after learning the so-called executive was actually an Illinois schoolteacher.

Dunican was subsequently fired as CEO and federal officials investigated.

Dunican in October was charged with multiple felonies. He pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced Tuesday to 78 months in prison.

He was also sentenced to serve three years' probation and pay the band $1,124,292.68 in restitution.

Charges against Ethan Dunican, including conspiracy and embezzlement from a tribal organization, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with Chester Dunican.

Groom in January was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the scheme, after his conviction on a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal court records list him as deceased.

Dunican, at the time of his sentencing this week, was in federal custody after a bizarre shooting incident in Virginia, in which police records show Dunican was hospitalized.

Arlington police said Dunican in February told law enforcement he'd been putting items into the trunk of his car, which was parked at a hotel parking garage, when he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask. The man demanded his wallet, then shot him.

Investigating officers, however, said they uncovered numerous inconsistencies in Dunican's story.

Two weeks later, Arlington police issued a public statement, announcing they'd determined Dunican had shot himself then tried to make it appear as if he'd been violently robbed.

Dunican had been scheduled for sentencing in the tribal case on Feb. 14, but reportedly told the court he'd be unable to make it because of car problems. The shooting occurred the next day and Dunican was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Previous reports from Maine show Dunican faced financial and legal problems in that state, dating to the 1970s, after his Steamship Navigation Co. announced plans to create a sport shooting resort, with store, lodge and a 7,000-square-foot range.

Dunican was paid about $1 million to accept fiber scraps from an auto parts manufacturer that he said he'd use to build berms for the range, according to municipal records.

The resort and the range were never built, however, and the property was abandoned after Maine state environmental inspectors said Dunican had accepted more fiber than allowed, created a fire hazard, and failed to keep an escrow account to cover cleanup costs.

Federal court records show Dunican also was accused of financial misdeeds in Connecticut and New Jersey, though these charges were later dismissed.

Grand Traverse Band Tribal Manager Rebecca Oien did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

A press release issued by Totten's office states the case was investigated by FBI agents from the Detroit, Lansing and Traverse City offices; by Grand Traverse Band tribal police; and by criminal investigators with the IRS.