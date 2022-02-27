Florida "freedoms" take terrible turns

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 3, 2021.

Free to raise the rent to any level. Free to evict anyone, including children. Free to be homeless and live in your car. Free to bear unwanted children. Free to ignore warnings at train tracks. Free to speed through red lights. Free to carry guns and intimidate. Free to enjoy road rage and shoot at other cars. Free to defraud seniors and suckers. Free to demand teachers not stress children with unpleasant truths. Our governor has seen to it that Florida is truly the land of the free.

Donald Hoffman, Boynton Beach

Slavery's behind many industries

Has it ever occurred to anyone, purchasing clothing, household goods, gold and diamonds, lithium batteries, that there are millions of slaves in the world today producing these items?

Bangladesh has children working in the garment industries; so we can purchase cheap clothing, Lithium needed to make car batteries for electric cars is mined in the Congo. In Bolivia, children work in the cobalt mines for hardly any pay. Asian women are enslaved in the sex trade and over 1 million people are estimated to be forced to pick cotton in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

It affects millions and is most often found in industries with a lot of workers and little regulation. Slavery is a global issue. For the ones who cry foul over slavery, don't purchase goods made by slaves. Educate yourself, if you are concerned.

Evelyn Engstrom, Boynton Beach

Tell-tale sign of upcoming elections

You know it's election season when the politicians make or publish outrageous statements. Such is the case with Sen. Marco Rubio. Recently he was asked about the fact that 15 boxes of presidential records were handed over from being held in Mar a Lago, some having been ripped up and taped. Rubio, of course, said it was not a crime for Trump to have the records. No matter that this was a clear violation of the Presidential Records Act. How different a reaction from what Rubio and his cronies said about Hilary Clinton's lost e-mails. It was "lock her up" back then when the violator was a Democrat. Of course, it's no crime if the actor was Trump. The season has only begun and I'm afraid it's going to be a long one.

Jim Eisenberg, Palm Beach Gardens

