‘Florida-Friendly Cottage Garden’ lecture | Gardening

On March 18, the UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Volunteers in Okaloosa County will provide a lecture titled “Creating a Beautiful Florida-Friendly Cottage Garden.” This will be the first of eight monthly lectures offered by the Okaloosa County Master Gardener Volunteers during their lecture series beginning in March and ending in October.

Karen Kirk-Williams, Florida and Alabama Master Gardener Volunteer, will be the speaker for the March 18 lecture.

In describing her presentation, Kirk-Williams explains, “Cottage gardening is perfect for anyone who loves flowers, butterflies, bees and birds. This colorful garden style can be large or small, or even grown in containers, and is ideal for anyone who loves having fun in the garden without having to follow rigid design rules.”

Kirk-Williams will share her years of experiences from both Okaloosa County and Alabama in how to design, select and use plants to create a colorful and sustainable cottage garden. Kirk-Williams states that the plants she will feature during her presentation are pest-resistant and hardy, with most having a long bloom season. As an antique rose expert, she will share information about some of the beautiful, old garden roses, including climbing roses, that have worked well in her southern gardens. She also will mention some of the old-fashioned pass-along plants as well as other plants recommended by the University of Florida/IFAS Extension as being among the best for our area. A handout with a list and description of these plants will be provided to attendees.

The approximately one-hour-and-15-minute lecture will begin at 10 a.m. on March 18 at the Okaloosa County Extension Office, located at 3098 Airport Road in Crestview.

There is no charge to attend, but seating is limited and registration is required at OCMG-0318Lecture.eventbrite.com.

For more information about this event or about the lecture series, call the UF/IFAS Extension Office at 850-689-5850.

More information on the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program is available from the UF/IFAS Extension Office in your county or at ffl.ifas.ufl.edu.

The University of Florida is committed to providing universal access to all of our events. For disability accommodations, such as alternate formats of written material, contact Larry Williams at llw5479@ufl.edu or 850-689-5850 at least one week in advance.

