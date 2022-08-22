Florida gas prices continue 10-week slide, down by 11 cents

Florida’s gas prices continued their 10-week, downward spiral last week, dropping another 11 cents.

The average price per gallon across the Sunshine State landed at $3.54, the lowest since March 1, according to the weekly briefing from AAA- The Auto Club Group.

But the pace of declines has slowed, according to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. Floridians are still paying 55 cents more a gallon than they were this time last year.

"Gas prices are still falling, but not quite as fast as they did in recent weeks," Jenkins wrote in his weekly briefing. “The state average was previously declining at a rate of 15-17 cents per week. Last week, however, the state average dropped 11 cents. This could be a sign that pump prices could soon begin to level out.”

Gas at a glance

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.75), Tallahassee ($3.68), Naples ($3.66)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.42), The Villages ($3.43), Orlando ($3.43)

Capital city market – Tallahassee ($3.66)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

