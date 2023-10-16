Florida gas prices continue to fall, future uncertain following Israel-Hamas war

Despite the uncertainty in the oil market following the Hamas attack on Israel, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Florida dropped by 13 cents in the past week.

According to the AAA auto club, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida was $3.33 on Monday, down from $3.46 a week earlier.

Nationally, the average price on Monday was $3.60, which was ten cents less than it was a week ago. This decline coincided with a slight decrease in oil prices during the week. However, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins cautioned that this downward trend might not continue for long.

In a prepared statement, Jenkins noted, “Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago.”

The AAA also pointed out that the current global trading trends are not comparable to the approximately $40-per-barrel increase that occurred after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The key distinction lies in the fact that Russia is a major oil producer, while Israel and the Palestinian territories are not.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross added, “As long as this war does not expand to involve more countries in the region, the impact on the oil market is expected to remain limited.”

Ways to save on gas:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

