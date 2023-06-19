Florida gas prices are down once again, almost 16 cents cheaper than national average

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
According to AAA, Florida gas prices are declining once again.

After reaching a 4-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents by Sunday.

Gas prices were least expensive in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24) and Pensacola ($3.26). On the other side of the spectrum, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50) and Homosassa Springs ($3.47) all came in as charging the most in the state.

AAA reminds drivers that the following tips can save you at the pump:

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.

  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

The current gas prices nationally, in Florida and Georgia:

Location

Saturday

Sunday

Week Ago

Month Ago

One Year Ago

National

$3.577

$3.576

$3.590

$3.536

$4.989

Florida

$3.422

$3.414

$3.460

$3.442

$4.833

Georgia

$3.295

$3.296

$3.272

$3.263

$4.481