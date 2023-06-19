Florida gas prices are down once again, almost 16 cents cheaper than national average
According to AAA, Florida gas prices are declining once again.
After reaching a 4-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents by Sunday.
Gas prices were least expensive in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24) and Pensacola ($3.26). On the other side of the spectrum, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50) and Homosassa Springs ($3.47) all came in as charging the most in the state.
AAA reminds drivers that the following tips can save you at the pump:
Combine errands to limit driving time.
Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
The current gas prices nationally, in Florida and Georgia:
Location
Saturday
Sunday
Week Ago
Month Ago
One Year Ago
National
$3.577
$3.576
$3.590
$3.536
$4.989
Florida
$3.422
$3.414
$3.460
$3.442
$4.833
Georgia
$3.295
$3.296
$3.272
$3.263
$4.481