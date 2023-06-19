Florida gas prices are down once again, almost 16 cents cheaper than national average

According to AAA, Florida gas prices are declining once again.

After reaching a 4-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of 6 cents by Sunday.

Gas prices were least expensive in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.17), Panama City ($3.24) and Pensacola ($3.26). On the other side of the spectrum, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.59), Naples ($3.50) and Homosassa Springs ($3.47) all came in as charging the most in the state.

AAA reminds drivers that the following tips can save you at the pump:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

The current gas prices nationally, in Florida and Georgia:

Location Saturday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.577 $3.576 $3.590 $3.536 $4.989 Florida $3.422 $3.414 $3.460 $3.442 $4.833 Georgia $3.295 $3.296 $3.272 $3.263 $4.481



