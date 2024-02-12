Florida gas prices fall 11 days straight; why AAA thinks that’s about to change

The price of gas dropped 9 cents last week in Florida, according to AAA.

The auto club said from Sunday to Sunday, the state average fell from $3.23 to $3.14 for a gallon of regular.

On Monday, the average rang in at $3.13, posting 11 straight days of declines.

AAA said since Feb. 1, the price at the pump has fallen 13 cents.

But it’s looking like it’s time for another climb in the Sunshine State.

“Florida gas prices have recently followed a cycle where they decline for about two weeks, then shoot back up again,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“That trend, plus a recent uptick in futures prices, will likely lead to a jump at the pump, possibly as early as Monday afternoon.”

