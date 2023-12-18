Florida gas prices at their lowest in more than 2 years: AAA

You’d have to travel back to June 2021 to find gas prices cheaper than they are right now in Florida.

According to AAA, the price for a gallon of regular gas in the Sunshine State on Sunday averaged $2.86.

The auto club said over the past 17 days, gas prices have fallen 31 cents.

READ: Winds to bring in colder temps for Monday

And if you’re in the Orlando metro area, there’s even better news at the pump.

On Sunday, the average price per gallon sunk to $2.73.

In fact, AAA said a third of service stations throughout Florida were selling gas for less than $2.75 per gallon.

“Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

READ: Brightline Orlando ridership climbs again in November

He added that domestic gas supplies are strong, and the price of oil remains relatively low.

“Oil prices regained some strength last week, so a modest increase is possible at the pump, but AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays.”

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

More than 115 million Americans projected to travel over Christmas and New Year's. AAA expects this will be the busiest holiday season ever at the airports! Here's what you can do to prepare. https://t.co/jNx4xe5PPM pic.twitter.com/vEZVTiFdAZ — AAA (@AAAnews) December 11, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.