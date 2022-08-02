Kristina Benko of Daytona Beach refuels her car at the members-only Sam's Club gas station in Daytona Beach in July.

State gas prices fell for the seventh consecutive week and reached an average of $3.87 per gallon of regular fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in Florida has fallen about 57 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have ranged between $2.92 on Aug. 30, 2021, and $4.85 on June 13, 2022.

A year ago, the average gas price in Florida was $2.92 per gallon, representing a 33% annual increase.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $4.19, making prices in Florida about 7.6% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price has fallen for the seventh consecutive week.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Florida gas prices plummet 15 cents