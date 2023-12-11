Florida gas prices reach new average low of $3 after prices dropped last week

AAA says 6.6 million Floridians will be traveling Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

Florida gasoline prices have reached a record low in 2023 — and with peak traveling season around the corner.

The state average reached $3 by Sunday, with a 15 cent drop over the previous week. In fact, around 35% of gas stations around the state have prices below $3 and 10% of stations have prices in the low $2.70s, AAA – The Auto Club Group spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

"Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies," Jenkins said in a statement.

"While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike," he added.

AAA – The Auto Club Group is projecting 6.6 million Floridians to be traveling between Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 — 3.4% more travelers than last year.

What are gas prices in Florida?

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.21), Naples ($3.13), Sebring ($3.09)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.85), Panama City ($2.85)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gasoline prices reach new average low of $3