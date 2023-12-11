Florida gas prices reach new average low of $3 after prices dropped last week

Elena Barrera, Tallahassee Democrat
·1 min read
AAA says 6.6 million Floridians will be traveling Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.
AAA says 6.6 million Floridians will be traveling Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

Florida gasoline prices have reached a record low in 2023 — and with peak traveling season around the corner.

The state average reached $3 by Sunday, with a 15 cent drop over the previous week. In fact, around 35% of gas stations around the state have prices below $3 and 10% of stations have prices in the low $2.70s, AAA – The Auto Club Group spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

"Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies," Jenkins said in a statement.

"While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike," he added.

AAA – The Auto Club Group is projecting 6.6 million Floridians to be traveling between Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 — 3.4% more travelers than last year.

What are gas prices in Florida?

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.21), Naples ($3.13), Sebring ($3.09)

  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.85), Panama City ($2.85)

  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gasoline prices reach new average low of $3

Recommended Stories