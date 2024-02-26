Florida gas prices remain elevated, hit 2024 high last week

Last week, Florida gasoline prices reached a new yearly high but evened out by this past weekend.

Pump prices hit the 2024 high of $3.37 per gallon before settling at an average of $3.31 per gallon by Sunday.

Gas prices have endured a volatile three weeks of fluctuating prices jumping 21 cents per gallon two weeks ago, then falling 5 cents before jumping another 8 cents last week.

"Florida's gas prices are likely to face continued upward pressure through the next month as the presence of winter residents and spring breakers contributes to strong fuel demand," AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesman Mark Jenkins said in his weekly email.

U.S. crude oil prices started decreasing by the end of last week, landing at a closing price of $76.49 per barrel — 3% lower than the week prior.

What are gas prices in Florida?

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.50), Naples ($3.41), Gainesville ($3.38)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.07), Panama City ($3.07), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.07)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

