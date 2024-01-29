Florida gas prices have shot up 16 cents a gallon. Will they go higher? How things look

Gas prices in Florida are on the rise. Will the trend continue?

“Gas prices are facing renewed upward pressure, after crude oil and gasoline futures shot up late last week,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “This could contribute to higher prices at the pump this week or next. How much higher remains to be seen.”

In Florida, gas prices increased 16 cents a gallon from last week to this week, according to AAA. In the Miami area, prices were up nearly 16 cents a gallon, a GasBuddy survey says.

Here’s what to know about gas prices across Florida:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.19 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, an increase of 15.9 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.73 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.20

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.33

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.14.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.13

Naples: $3.22

Orlando: $3.13

Panama City: $2.91

Pensacola: $2.92

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.13

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.10.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline bounce back up after cold weather related refinery shutdowns pushed up the wholesale price of gasoline. Plus, recent GDP data and new attacks in the Red Sea have pushed oil prices to their highest level since November. While prices have inched up and may continue to slowly rise, I believe the larger increases will be witnessed in a few weeks as we enter mid-February, lasting through April or May, during which the national average could rise 35 to 85 cents per gallon. Other issues and tensions could complicate how quickly prices rise or how high they go, so while the rise is not completely charted, it could deviate from our expectations.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.