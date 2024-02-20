Florida gas prices have shot up again. Will they go higher? Here’s a look

Gas prices in Florida are on the rise again.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.33 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, an increase of 12.5 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 23.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.79 and the most expensive $4.59.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.38

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.51

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Tuesday, according to AAA, was higher at $3.33

Gas prices around Florida

Tuesday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.34

Naples: $3.41

Orlando: $3.35

Panama City: $3.07

Pensacola: $3.09

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.34

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was down at $3.27

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine’s is over, and gas prices are going anywhere but lower. With Valentine’s Day now behind us, we have officially entered the time of year when gas prices traditionally start their spring fling, but we’ve already seen the streak of consecutive increases in the national average hit four weeks. While the early start could also mean an early end, we still have as many as 8 weeks that gas prices typically increase, and anything can happen between now and then. One of the most critical elements to how much gas prices will climb is how quickly and effectively refiners can finish their pre-summer maintenance, start producing EPA-mandated summer gasoline and build up supply of it before Memorial Day.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.