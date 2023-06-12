Florida gas prices spike 10 cents per gallon, as summer demand heats up

Florida gas prices have spiked 10 cents per gallon the most expensive average price since May, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.

“Summer hasn’t officially begun, but the driving season is off to a roaring start,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline demand figures from the past few weeks have been stronger than what we saw during this same time last year,” Jenkins added.

But the good news is while demand is up, prices have remained relatively low this year. The state average should remain below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon, according to AAA.

On Friday, the U.S. price of oil settled at $70.17 per barrel.

Oil prices declined last week, despite efforts from OPEC to boost oil prices by extending production cuts that were set to expire this year, and in the case of Saudi Arabia, pledging to cut an additional 1 million barrels per day beginning in July.

According to AAA, the most expensive price for gas in Florida is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, where a gallon of gas cost $3.62 per gallon.

Central Florida residents will have to travel a long distance to get the least expensive gas statewide. In Fort Walton Beach one gallon of gas is $3.18 and Pensacola and Panama City tie for $3.22 per gallon.

Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.





