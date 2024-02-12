Florida gasoline prices drop, but could jump up again soon

Florida gasoline prices fell 9 cents last week, marking a 10-day streak of declines since the beginning of the month, AAA-The Auto Club Group announced in its weekly email.

Pump prices dropped from $3.23 to $3.14 per gallon Sunday, matching price fluctuation patterns.

"Florida gas prices have recently followed a cycle where they decline for about two weeks, then shoot back up again," AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

"That trend, plus a recent uptick in futures prices, will likely lead to a jump at the pump, possibly as early as Monday afternoon."

The price of U.S. crude oil rose to almost $5 per barrel last week, and gas futures rose nearly 20 cents per gallon.

Gas prices in Florida

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.34), Naples, ($3.24), Fort Lauderdale ($3.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.93), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.99), Pensacola ($3.04)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gasoline prices drop, marking 10-day streak of declines