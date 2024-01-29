Florida gasoline prices jump 16 cents after weeks of record lows, AAA says

Florida gasoline prices spiked last week after multi-week lows, according to the AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The Florida average jumped 16 cents, from $2.99 to $3.18 by mid-week. Prices slightly decreased by the weekend, with pump prices resting at $3.15.

AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Mark Jenkins said that even though prices declined over the weekend, crude oil has shot up in value and could affect pump prices.

"This could contribute to higher prices at the pump this week or next,” Jenkins said in an email. “How much higher remains to be seen."

The U.S. price of crude oil reached the highest daily settlement last week since November 2023. It settled at $78.01 per barrel, which is $4.60 more per barrel than the week before.

Jenkins said the price hike "comes amid refinery issues and the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea."

Gas prices in Florida

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.34), Naples ($3.22), Fort Lauderdale ($3.21)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.89), Panama City ($2.91), Pensacola ($2.93)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

