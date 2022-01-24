Florida gasoline prices steady though cost of crude oil climbs

The price of crude oil has crept up consistently this year, but for the last week gasoline prices in Florida remained relatively steady.

The average cost per gallon increased by only 1 cent, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group, starting the week at $3.23.

AAA officials say the stalling out in cost may be linked to a seasonal downturn in demand.

"Oil prices have surged in 2022, but pump prices have been pretty flat so far," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in his weekly briefing on gas prices.

"It's possible that the downturn in demand has helped pump prices resist the upward pressure from the oil market," he added. But "if oil prices keep logging weekly gains, it's only a matter of time before that results in higher prices at the pump."

Since the start of the year, crude oil prices have climbed by 14%, settling at $86.96 a barrel on Wednesday, the highest since October 2014.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.29), Fort Lauderdale ($3.27).

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.14), Pensacola ($3.15), Panama City ($3.16).

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.

