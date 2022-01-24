Florida gasoline prices steady though cost of crude oil climbs

Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
·1 min read

The price of crude oil has crept up consistently this year, but for the last week gasoline prices in Florida remained relatively steady.

The average cost per gallon increased by only 1 cent, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group, starting the week at $3.23.

AAA officials say the stalling out in cost may be linked to a seasonal downturn in demand.

Last week's story: Gasoline prices in Florida on the rise as cost of oil increases, AAA says

The price of crude oil has creeped up steadily this year, but for the last week gasoline prices in Florida remained relatively stagnant.
The price of crude oil has creeped up steadily this year, but for the last week gasoline prices in Florida remained relatively stagnant.

"Oil prices have surged in 2022, but pump prices have been pretty flat so far," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in his weekly briefing on gas prices.

"It's possible that the downturn in demand has helped pump prices resist the upward pressure from the oil market," he added. But "if oil prices keep logging weekly gains, it's only a matter of time before that results in higher prices at the pump."

Since the start of the year, crude oil prices have climbed by 14%, settling at $86.96 a barrel on Wednesday, the highest since October 2014.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.29), Fort Lauderdale ($3.27).

  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.14), Pensacola ($3.15), Panama City ($3.16).

  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida gas prices: Price holding steady, for now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Intel CEO discusses how he plans to bolster the chip industry by creating 'the largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet' in Ohio

    Pat Gelsinger spoke with Time about his plans to move the semiconductor supply chain to the US with a $20 billion mega-site outside Columbus, Ohio.

  • Oil Sellers Driven by Bearish EIA Report, Risk-Off Sentiment

    U.S. energy firms this week cut oil rigs for the first time in 13 weeks.

  • Toshiba halts operations at chip plant after quake

    Some equipment had been damaged and the company was still analysing the impact on production, Toshiba said in a statement. The plant makes system LSI chips, around 60% of which are sold to carmakers and industrial machinery makers, a spokesperson for Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp said. Toshiba does not yet know when it can restart production and will likely provide an update on Tuesday, he added.

  • Oil falls on strong dollar and potential Fed rate rises

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, hit by a stronger dollar and investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected increases to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude fell $1.42, or 1.6%, to $86.47 a barrel by 1430 GMT. The dollar rose to a two-week high on Monday against a basket of currencies, lifted by the tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine and the possibility of a more hawkish stance from the Fed this week.

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • How Much Money You Should Have in the Bank Before You Retire

    Planning for retirement can feel daunting, especially because you have to save a large amount of money for a time that's probably pretty far off. It can be tempting to put off saving until you make...

  • Lithium Hits ‘Ludicrous Mode’ as Battery Metal Extends 400% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices are continuing their breakneck ascent in China, with surging electric-vehicle sales underpinning a fivefold gain over the past year.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoChinese lithiu

  • India’s Addiction to Cooking Oil Imports Seen Lasting for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Indians will probably buy expensive cooking oils from overseas for at least another 15 years, as demand continues to far outpace domestic production.Most Read from BloombergStocks Sink in Risk-Off Day While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoConsumption

  • Why IRA, Roth IRA, and 401(k) Contributions Are Limited

    The IRS caps contributions to retirement savings plans to prevent high earners from benefiting more from tax breaks than the average worker.

  • Jennifer Hough Dropped $20 Million Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj Only To Refile It

    Hough wasn't waving the white flag when she withdrew her $20 million lawsuit.

  • How Joe Biden’s Presidency Has Affected Retirement After One Year in Office

    After just one year into his term, President Biden has already had a major impact on how Americans retire -- but not nearly as major as he would have liked. The president pitched bold and sweeping...

  • The 4% Rule Might Not Work, This Retirement Expert Says. Here’s His Strategy for a Downturn.

    The 4% rule might work, says economist Wade Pfau, but it also might not. He says investors need to account for a market downturn early in retirement to be able to survive one.

  • Third Sullivan Auto Group dealership in Roseville changing ownership, filings show

    Another Sullivan Auto Group dealership is apparently changing hands, this time seeing a Fresno-based automotive group taking over ownership of Roseville Chevrolet, filings in Placer County show.

  • Vaccine mandates: 'I lost my job for being unvaccinated'

    Covid-19 vaccine mandates face stiff resistance in the US, where they are clashing with national ideals of personal freedom.

  • Ohio's House Bill 6 corruption case: 'It's all systems go,' former federal prosecutor says

    In recent months, pieces have fallen into place for the federal government to move forward on the biggest public corruption case in state history.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Shanghai mayor wants more chip production facilities to support new-energy vehicle growth

    Shanghai, home to Tesla's largest production base, wants to expand manufacturing capacity for automotive chips to support the rapid growth of smart electric vehicles (EVs). The mayor of Shanghai municipality, Gong Zheng, said after the annual session of the city's legislature on Sunday that the local government is pinning hopes on the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector to drive its economy, and that "allocating resources for increasing the capacity of automotive chips" would help that goal. "We hop