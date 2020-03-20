Florida Georgia Line gives staff at their Nashville restaurant $1,000 apiece

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of the popular group Florida Georgia Line recently announced the closure of their Nashville restaurant FGL House due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn't mean the country music duo isn't taking their staff into account.

In a video posted Wednesday, the singers shared a message expressing their gratitude for their restaurant workers and announced they will give $1,000 to each of their 117 staff members.

They said they were inspired by fellow country star Dierks Bentley, who recently pledged to help out his 90 hourly employees at his Nashville-based bar Whiskey Row by giving them $1,000 each after it closed due to the virus.

"We wanted to do a quick shout-out to Dierks Bentley," Tyler Hubbard said in the video announcing their donation. "Quite honestly you inspired us, man, and we are going to follow suit."

"We really hope this helps out in a time of need," he continued. "We very, very vividly remember what it's like to be in the service industry -- to be a server, to be a bartender -- and to rely on tips to pay the bills. So we know everybody's probably stressed out a little bit during this time, so we really hope that we can help you guys out."

Kelley added, "We are so grateful for everybody that helps make our restaurant run, every single person, barbacks, waiters, waitresses, bartenders.”

In Bentley's note posted earlier this week, he had urged other owners to help out their employees during this time.

"Let's make sure we help the folks that help make the music happen," he wrote.

