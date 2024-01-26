‘This is so Florida.’ Giant Publix shopping cart spotted cruising through neighborhood

For many Floridians, Publix is more than a grocery store — it’s a way of life.

The big green “P” on the front of the building is a promise of fresh deli subs, a large artisan cheese selection and freshly made baked goods.

When the Florida-based company was getting ready to open a new location in Wesley Chapel, it knew it had to go big.

That’s where the giant shopping cart — and 80’s metal music — came in.

On Jan. 24, a day before the grand opening, a Publix employee took a buggy topped with a giant shopping cart for a joyride around the Epperson Lagoon community, with Poison’s 1988 hit “Nothin’ But a Good Time” blasting from the cart’s speakers.

Lauren Hunter, a resident of the community, shared a video of the cart making its rounds and posted it to TikTok.

The video has more than 300,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Jan. 26.

“This is so Florida,” one TikTok user commented.

“Publix can never be close enough,” another wrote.

“What an amazing job to have,” another user said.

Hunter said the new Publix is something the community has needed and looked forward to, according to WOFL.

“Epperson Lagoon is really its own small little town and there was not a Publix close enough to run and grab something quickly,” she told the outlet. “Now, we can drive our golf cart right down the street and get that one forgotten item and make it home in time to finish dinner.”

According to the sign on the massive cart, the store opened Jan. 25.

“The giant shopping cart was a hit at the grand opening of our new Wesley Chapel location,” a Publix spokesperson told WOFL. “While it’s only used on a limited basis for now, you never know where it might roll up!”

Wesley Chapel is about 25 miles north of Tampa.

Powerball tickets win $1 million and $2 million in Florida. Where were they sold?

Woman attacked in Publix parking lot, Florida cops say. Then good Samaritans step in

Car gets wedged under semi making U-turn on Florida highway, cops say. Driver killed

Group follows man into Publix, starts fight that ends in fatal stabbing, Florida cops say