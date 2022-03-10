Florida girl made ‘kill list’ targeting 8 students, sheriff’s office says

A 14-year-old girl in Florida was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly possessing a “kill list” of eight names on her phone, authorities said Thursday.

The girl, who was named by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with eight felony counts of written threats, officials said in a statement. NBC News is not naming her because she is a juvenile.

“After an anonymous tip on Tuesday afternoon, school faculty notified deputies of a list of eight juveniles’ names on [her] phone that she had labeled as a ‘kill list,’” said Brian Hester, chief deputy with the sheriff’s office. “The parents of these juveniles have been contacted.”

No weapons were found at the child's home, Hester said. But conditions there were described as “deplorable.”

Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were in plain view, police said. The teen's 40-year-old mother was arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of the home, police said.

“We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our children and continue to work diligently with St. Lucie Public Schools to do so,” Hester said. “It is also imperative for parents to provide a safe home environment for their children and to talk to their children about the dangers of written and verbal threats in school settings as well as the consequences of their actions.”

The girl was a student at the West Gate K-8 School in Port St. Lucie, police said. She was processed into a department of juvenile justice, police said. Her mother was booked into the county jail where she was held on $6,250 bond, police said.

The defendants' relatives could not be immediately reached Thursday.

Port St. Lucie is about 50 miles north of West Palm Beach.