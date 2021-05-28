Florida girl Tristyn Bailey, 13, was stabbed 114 times in premeditated attack by 14-year-old classmate, state attorney says

Sheldon Gardner and Colleen Michele Jones, St. Augustine Record
·4 min read

A 14-year-old Florida boy was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times and leaving her mutilated body in a wooded area earlier this month.

In announcing that Aiden Fucci would be charged as an adult, R.J. Larizza, state attorney for the 7th Circuit, described a premeditated act during a news conference at the St. Johns County courthouse.

"At least 49 of those stab wounds were to the hands, arms and the head. They were defensive in nature," Larizza said.

He added, "The bottom line is that premeditation could be inferred certainly from just the sheer number of stab wounds that Tristyn Bailey had to suffer. Every time that arm went back, and every time that arm went down, that was premeditation."

Because Fucci has been charged as an adult, the USA TODAY Network is naming him even though he is a juvenile.

The St. Johns County Sheriff&#39;s Office has preliminarily identified the body of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was reported missing Sunday, May 9.
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has preliminarily identified the body of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was reported missing Sunday, May 9.

Premeditation was also indicated by statements Fucci reportedly made to witnesses in the weeks leading up to the murder that he "intended to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them," Larizza said.

Asked if Fucci was suffering from mental health issues or receiving counseling, Larizza said no.

Bailey, a student at Patriot Oaks Academy, was found dead on May 9 in a wooded area near her home in northwest St. Johns County, near Jacksonville.

Clothing with traces of blood was found in Fucci's home. The presumed weapon, a buck knife typically used for hunting, was recovered in a pond near the crime scene.

Justice for Tristyn Bailey: Legal experts weigh in on issues facing teen suspect

Fucci
Fucci

Fucci, who has been held at a juvenile detention center since his arrest, was in the process of being transferred to an adult facility on Thursday, Larizza said. As a minor, however, he will be separated from the adult population.

In the weeks since Bailey's death, people across St. Johns County and beyond have mourned her death and sought to comfort her family and seek justice.

An avid cheerleader, Bailey was remembered for her bright personality.

People have tied teal ribbons to mail boxes and light posts and organized fundraisers in Bailey's memory. Some also had started a petition to have Fucci charged as an adult.

Thousands gathered to remember Bailey at Celebration Church in Jacksonville on May 18.

A community mourns: Tristyn Bailey remembered as someone who brought 'life to everyone around her'

The Bailey family released a statement after Thursday's news conference, recognizing the work of the sheriff's office and state attorney's office while thanking people in the community for their support.

"Particularly for those in St. Johns that have helped from the Mother's Day search, the vigils, remembrances and memorials. With the press conference sharing details of this heinous crime, the caring and love shown from the people and businesses to raise up the memory of Tristyn and the resolve of our community serve as a beacon of light in the darkness," the family said. "As shared in the Celebration of Life on the battle of the two wolves, it helps us to feed the good wolf. ... We do ask for your continued respect for our privacy as well as of Tristyn's teammates and her school. As we move forward, we will seek to keep Tristyn's memory alive and the spirit of the community."

Asked about a possible motive, Larizza said, "We're still working and investigating this case."

Sheriff reacts: Tristyn Bailey's death was the 'horrific, brutal murder of a 13-year-old child'

Larizza declined to answer questions at the news conference about any evidence of sexual assault in the case — whether Fucci or Bailey had any kind of romantic relationship; if the victim may have been restrained in any way; or if there was any evidence of Fucci actively attempting to target any other female for assault.

"This simply could have been the case of the wrong place, the wrong time here," Larizza said.

While the records of minors under the age of 18 are sealed, Larizza said Fucci did not have a prior criminal record.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Tristyn Bailey: Aiden Fucci, 14, faces first-degree murder as an adult

Recommended Stories

  • Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly said she was sexually assaulted twice when she was 18

    Holly Ramsay said on her new mental-health podcast that she spent three months in a psychiatric hospital following the two assaults.

  • 15-Year-Old Girl Convinces Her Boyfriend To Murder Her Dad For Having Too Many Rules

    Parent-children relationships can be difficult -- but the murder of Lewis "Lewy" Fryer exposed a dark and twisted scheme orchestrated by his own teen daughter. On the morning of May 13, 2010 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, a frantic 911 came in from a 15-year-old girl reporting she had found her father dead. "There's blood everywhere ... I've never seen a dead body before," Kaleigh Fryer frantically says in audio of the call obtained by "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen. When police arrived at the scene, they found Lewy Fryer dead in his bedroom. There were clear signs of a struggle, with blood on the walls, floor, and bed. He had been stabbed in the neck and back. There was no sign of forced entry, although his car was missing. Kaleigh told investigators she had last seen her dad the night before when she went to sleep. He didn't wake her up in the morning like he normally did, so when she got up at around 7 a.m. she went to check on him and found the bloody scene. Kaleigh Fryer and Jay Chiles When asked if her father had any enemies, Kaleigh responded, "Everybody likes my dad," as seen in footage obtained by "Killer Couples." Investigators talked to Kaleigh's 18-year-old brother Keith, who had an alibi -- he had been with friends the night before. They also spoke to his ex-wife, Trisha. The two had split in 1997 because of her drug habit and Lewy had sole custody. "My early childhood, I don't remember a lot of my mom because she would come in and out of our life because she did a lot of prison time," Keith Fryer told producers. Trish denied having anything to do with the murder and it was clear custody of the kids wouldn't have been a motive: Lewy let her take the kids whenever she could. Police then scoured the neighborhood and talked to those who knew the Fryer family. What they learned from two of Kaleigh's friends changed the course of the investigation. They revealed Kaleigh was very rebellious and was known to drink, throw parties when her father wasn't home, and get into fights. She had been expelled multiple times. "Kaleigh was not somebody you wanted to mess with. People knew if it came down to do it she wouldn't be afraid to throw hands or get in someone's face," friend Gina Porter told "Killer Couples." Recently, Lewy had been trying to instill order and create more rules for Kaleigh, which she hated, according to the friends. Most shocking of all, though, was that Kaleigh had a 21-year-old boyfriend, Jay Chiles. In the state of Oklahoma, their age difference meant a sexual relationship between the two violated statuary rape laws. Chiles had no home, no job, and no money. Kaleigh regularly snuck him into the Fryer residence at night She had been hiding him from her father, but shortly before he was killed, Lewy had learned about Chiles. He had confronted Chiles and told him not to see his daughter anymore. "He wasn't happy about it because of the age difference and it wasn't something he would condone by any means," Keith told producers. "It was an illegal relationship." The search was on for Chiles, who was eventually located in Oklahoma City. At first, Chiles told investigators he had nothing to do with the murder, but eventually he admitted he was at the Fryer home the night of the murder. Lewy had woken up, Chiles claimed, found the pair together, and tried to attack him with a golf club. Chiles grabbed a kitchen knife that he used in self-defense, he said. However, authorities knew form the bloodstain evidence in the bedroom that Lewy had been killed in bed, and that the golf clubs in the house were tucked away in a closet untouched. They told Chiles his story didn't work. Then, Chiles claimed he had gone to the home to rob Lewy, but when Lewy woke up, Chiles panicked and stabbed him. The story still didn't ring true for investigators. When pressed again, he revealed Kaleigh had convinced him to kill her father. "Jay’s belief is that her father is mean to her and has too many rules and she wants him dead because she'd be allowed to live with her mom and be happy and be with Jay," Lesley March, former Logan County assistant district attorney, told producers. According to Chiles, Kaleigh had asked him multiple times to kill her father, but he always refused -- until Kaleigh told him she was pregnant. "This is somebody that’s been kicked out of this house and kaleigh offers him a plan. They're going to live with her mother, they're going to be happy, they're going to have a place to live, and this just offers him something he cant turn down," Billy Wheeler, Guthrie City Attorney, told prducers. Ultimately, Kaleigh had told Chiles how to get into the home that morning, where to find the knife, and to steal the car and flee to Oklahoma City after committing the murder, where she would pick him up. She was in contact with him throughout the night and called him before calling 911 to check in. However, she never showed up at their meeting spot. Phone records backed up his story -- Kayleigh had indeed called Chiles in the morning right before she called 911, and the phone showed her online and active in the early morning hours while her father lay dead in the other room. About 16 hours after the murder, both Jay Chiles and Kayleigh Fryer were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Later on, Kaleigh's diary was discovered. She wrote in multiple entries about how much she hated her dad. It also eventually came out that Kaleigh had not actually been pregnant, which devastated Chiles. "She manipulated Jay into doing what she wanted and she got what she wanted," March told producers. In July 2010, Chiles took a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life with parole. He also agreed to testify against Kaleigh, who still maintained her innocence. In May 2011, Kaleigh Fryer, now 16, was tried as an adult and found guilty of first-degree murder. She was also sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. "I think Kaleigh and Jay both had problems and they fed off each other," Porter told producers. For more on this case and others like it, watch "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • Survivor: California shooter was 'outsider' in workplace

    First, there were gunshots. Cautiously, Bertolet left his barricaded office at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, hoping he could offer first aid to anyone who needed help. The massacre was the worst mass shooting in the San Francisco Bay Area in decades.

  • Baby, 10 months old, dies after attack by two dogs at N. Carolina home

    The dogs, family pets, attacked the girl while her father had stepped out of the room, officials said.

  • Texas Mother Shot To Death In Front Of Her Three Children

    A San Antonio mother was shot to death outside of her apartment complex this week in front of her three children as she was taking them to school, according to authorities. Samantha Lopez, 28, was found shot to death around 7:15 a.m. on Monday outside the M.C. Beldon Apartments, according to a preliminary police report, as was reported by local news station KSAT. Her three children — ages 2, 6 and 10 — were with her when she was gunned down. The children were not wounded in the incident. Multiple San Antonio news outlets have reported that a man has been taken into custody for questioning as a person of interest in the investigation, but according to the preliminary report, no arrests have been made. The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately reply after being contacted by Oxygen.com. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters on Monday outside of the M.C. Beldon Apartments that investigators were “relatively certain” that the man brought in by police was Lopez’s estranged husband. Police said that the man had a protective order against him that he had violated in 2019, told local news outlet KENS-TV reported. He was out on bond for the violation of that protective order. "She had a protective order, and it didn't work," Rosemary Gonzales, Lopez’s mother, told the local station. Mourners gathered at the spot where she was killed to hold a vigil on Tuesday night honoring the life of the young mother and grieving her death. Gonzales was in attendance and told KENS-TV that her daughter’s killer is a coward. "I lost a daughter, and that is hard," Gonzales said. "A big old demon came and did what he did and destroyed a family. A coward doesn't shoot from behind and once she is down and shoots her again. That's awful, that is an awful death for her." Sheriff McManus said after the killing that he believes the justice system failed Lopez and her family, KENS reported, and that a system must be put in place in order to keep victims of family violence safe. Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

  • U.S. Faces Outbreak of Anti-Semitic Threats and Violence

    A brick shattering a window of a kosher pizzeria on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Jewish diners outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles attacked by men shouting anti-Semitic threats. Vandalism at synagogues in Arizona, Illinois and New York. In Salt Lake City, a man scratched a swastika into the front door of an Orthodox synagogue in the early morning hours of May 16. “This was the kind of thing that would never happen in Salt Lake City,” said Rabbi Avremi Zippel, whose parents founded Chabad Lubavitch of Utah almost 30 years ago. “But it’s on the rise around the country.” The synagogue has fortified its already substantial security measures in response. “It’s ridiculous, it’s insane that this is how we have to view houses of worship in the United States in 2021,” Zippel said, describing fortified access points, visible guards and lighting and security camera systems. “But we will do it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The past several weeks have seen an outbreak of anti-Semitic threats and violence across the United States, stoking fear among Jews in small towns and major cities. During the two weeks of clashes in Israel and Gaza this month, the Anti-Defamation League collected 222 reports of anti-Semitic harassment, vandalism and violence in the United States, compared with 127 over the previous two weeks. Incidents are “literally happening from coast to coast, and spreading like wildfire,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s chief executive. “The sheer audacity of these attacks feels very different.” Until the latest surge, anti-Semitic violence in recent years was largely considered a right-wing phenomenon, driven by a white supremacist movement emboldened by rhetoric from former President Donald Trump, who often trafficked in stereotypes. Many of the most recent incidents, by contrast, have come from perpetrators expressing support for the Palestinian cause and criticism of Israel’s right-wing government. “This is why Jews feel so terrified in this moment,” Greenblatt said, observing that there are currents of anti-Semitism flowing from both the left and the right. “For four years it seemed to be stimulated from the political right, with devastating consequences.” But at the scenes of the most recent attacks, he noted, “no one is wearing MAGA hats.” President Joe Biden has denounced the recent assaults as “despicable” and said “they must stop.” “It’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor,” he wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. The outbreak has been especially striking in the New York region, home to the world’s largest Jewish population outside Israel. On Friday a brawl broke out in Times Square between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters, and it soon spread to the Diamond District, a part of Midtown that is home to many Jewish-owned businesses. At least one roving group of men waving Palestinian flags shouted abuse at and shoved Jewish pedestrians and bystanders. Video of the scenes spread widely online and drew outrage from elected officials and a deep sense of foreboding among many Jewish New Yorkers. The New York Police Department arrested 27 people, and two people were hospitalized, including a woman who was burned when fireworks were launched from a car at a group of people on the sidewalk. The Police Department opened a hate crimes investigation into the beating of a Jewish man, and a Brooklyn man, Waseem Awawdeh, 23, was charged in connection with the attack. The next day, federal prosecutors charged another man, Ali Alaheri, 29, with setting fire to a building that housed a synagogue and yeshiva in Borough Park, a Brooklyn neighborhood in the city’s Hasidic Jewish heartland. Alaheri also assaulted a Hasidic man in the same neighborhood, prosecutors said. The Police Department’s hate crimes task force was also investigating anti-Semitic incidents that took place last Thursday and Saturday, including an assault in Manhattan and aggravated harassment in Brooklyn. Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, an Orthodox Jewish writer on the Upper East Side, said she had encountered a palpable anxiety among congregants at Park East Synagogue, where her husband serves as a rabbi. “Quite a few” synagogue members had in recent months asked for help planning a move to Israel, she said, and she secured Swiss passports for her own children after watching a presidential debate in October. “I know this sounds crazy because on the Upper East Side there was always this feeling that you can’t get safer than here,” she said. But her fears are not unfounded. Last year, while out in the neighborhood with their young son, her husband was accosted by a man “shouting obscenities, and ‘You Jews! You Jews!” she said. Her son still “talks about it all the time,” she said. Recently, he built a synagogue out of Lego blocks and added a Lego security patrol outside, she said. He is 5 years old. “Nobody cares about things like this because it is just words,” she added. “But what if this person was armed? And what if the next person is armed?” The recent spike is occurring on top of a longer-term trend of high-profile incidents of anti-Semitism in the United States. In Charlottesville, Virginia, activists at the Unite the Right rally in 2017 chanted “Jews will not replace us!” as they protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. The next year, a gunman killed 11 people and wounded six who had gathered for Shabbat morning services at the Tree of Life — Or L’Simcha synagogue in Pittsburgh. At a synagogue in a suburb of San Diego in 2019, a gunman opened fire at a service on the last day of Passover. The ADL has been tracking anti-Semitic incidents in the country since 1979, and its past three annual reports have included two of its highest tallies. The organization recorded more than 1,200 incidents of anti-Semitic harassment last year, a 10% increase from the previous year. The number of confirmed anti-Semitic incidents in New York City jumped noticeably in March to 15, from nine the month before and three in January, according to the Police Department. Sgt. Jessica McRorie, a department spokeswoman, said that as of Sunday there had been 80 anti-Semitic hate crime complaints this year, compared with 62 during the same period last year. The attack in 2018 at Tree of Life, in the distinctly Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, was galvanizing for many Jewish leaders. “Every synagogue across the country has increased security since the attack in Pittsburgh,” said Rabbi Adam Starr, who heads Congregation Ohr HaTorah, one of several synagogues along a stretch of road in the Jewish neighborhood of Toco Hills in the Atlanta area. “You look across the street from our synagogue and there’s a big church,” he said. “And the big difference between the church and the synagogue is the church doesn’t have a gate around it.” Starr has stepped up security again within the last two weeks, increasing the number of off-duty police officers on site during Shabbat morning services. For some Jews, the last few weeks have accelerated a sense of unease that has been percolating for years. “We’ve all read about what Jewish life was like in Europe before the Holocaust,” said Danny Groner, a member of an Orthodox synagogue in the Bronx. “There’s always this question: Why didn’t they leave? The conversation in my circles is, are we at that point right now?” Groner does not think so, he was quick to say. But he wonders, “What would have to happen tomorrow or next week or next month to say ‘enough is enough’?” Jews and others were particularly stung by comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has spent the past week repeatedly comparing mask and vaccine mandates to the treatment of Jews by Nazi Germany, and by the Republican leadership’s slow response to her remarks. In Salt Lake City, Chabad Lubavitch hosted an event for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot less than 12 hours after the discovery of the swastika on its front door. Zippel told his congregation, “I hope it annoys the heck out of whoever did this.” He was proud, he reflected later, of the way his congregation responded to the defacing of its house of worship. “We do not cower to these sorts of acts,” he said, recalling emails and conversations in which congregants vowed to continue wearing the kipa in public, for example. “The outward desire to be publicly and proudly Jewish has been extremely inspiring.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Report: Woman drove through vaccination tent to protest

    A Tennessee woman accused of driving through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent as a form of protest has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment, according to a police report. Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, was arrested after a Blount County deputy witnessed her driving through the tent at a vaccine distribution event Monday at Foothills Mall in Maryville, according to news outlets, which cited an incident report. The report said more than a dozen health department and national guard personnel were inside the tent.

  • Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

    Paul Delacruz Megia enthusiastically embraced challenges in his job at the Valley Transportation Authority, his supervisor said. Taptejdeep Singh led people to safety during the shooting. Adrian Balleza was fun to work with, and Alex Fritch was the rock of his family.

  • Man accused of restaurant shooting charged in jail assault

    The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate. Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month, according to KETV. Court documents say Silva was found standing near Derick Fuller inside a cell at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12 and Fuller had serious cuts to his ear and neck and superficial cuts on his body.

  • Mickey Callaway should never be associated with Major League Baseball again

    In a perfect world, Callaway's suspension would just be a formality and he'd never work for another baseball team again, though history tells us differently.

  • Florida cheerleader allegedly stabbed 114 times, teen suspect to be charged as adult

    The body of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was found May 9 in a wooded area of St. Johns, a suburb of Jacksonville.

  • Military couple gunned down on front lawn of Virginia home

    A Virginia couple were gunned down in their own front yard. Officers are seeking answers in regards to a double homicide. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, of Springfield, Virginia were fatally shot in the front of their home on Wednesday.

  • Young people are fighting back against a pervasive ‘scam’ on social media: ‘Too good to be true’

    The anti-MLM movement has risen in response to the recruitment of young people on social media. The post As multi-level marketing companies turn their attention to social media, young people are fighting back appeared first on In The Know.

  • Kate Hudson Just Learned About Matthew McConaughey's Possible Run for Texas Governor: 'This Is Really Shocking!'

    Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey famously starred together in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold

  • How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Make Their Long-Distance Relationship Work

    J.Lo and Ben Affleck have a solution for how they're going to make the most of their bicoastal lifestyles during their newfound romance, as she lives in Miami and he in L.A. Read on for the game plan.

  • Biden tells Republicans who oppose a Capitol riot commission to 'eat some chocolate chocolate chip' ice cream

    With a cone in hand, Biden said he "couldn't imagine" why Republicans are opposed to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot.

  • Former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg says that he's evicting her as retribution for speaking out

    Allen Weisselberg, who has been at the helm of the company's finances for four decades, is a key focus of the criminal inquiry into the Trump Org.

  • KFI-AM Radio Hosts Suspended Without Pay for Using Mock Japanese Accent in Skit

    iHeartMedia, the parent company of KFI-AM radio, suspended Los Angeles radio host Tim Conway Jr. and executive producer Sheron Bellio without pay for an anti-Asian skit they did while on-air on May 3. A failed attempt at humor: Conway and Bellio aired a nearly five-minute skit earlier this month where they pretended to interview Yuko Sakamoto, the wife of radio personality Vic “The Brick” Jacobs, according to Deadline. Bellio impersonated Sakamoto using a stereotypical Japanese accent while shouting, “Hiya!” and different variations of the Kiai.

  • Officers face charges in restraint death of Black man

    The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn’t breathe as he was being restrained. Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges of second-degree murder against Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, and first-degree manslaughter against Timothy Rankine. Witnesses reported seeing Burbank and Collins, who are both white, attack Ellis without provocation, according to a probable cause statement filed in Pierce County Superior Court.

  • Explaining the audit of the presidential election in Maricopa County, Ariz.

    The ballot counting process has been criticized by members of both parties.