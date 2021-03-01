Florida golfer drowns after looking for lost ball in pond, police say

Wilson Wong
·1 min read

A Florida golfer was believed to have drowned Sunday morning after searching for his lost golf ball in a pond, authorities said.

Hermilo Jazmines, 74, was playing golf with a friend at the East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldsmar, about 16 miles northwest of Tampa, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:37 a.m., Jazmines teed off at hole number three and was last seen looking for his ball near the green, the office said.

East Lake Woodlands Country Club in Oldmar, Fla. (Google Maps)
Deputies were called after Jazmine was reported missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

"Jazmines’ golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water," the sheriff's office said.

After law enforcement officials and Oldsmar emergency personnel conducted a widespread search of the wooded area, deputy divers located the body of Jazmines submerged in the water near his putter.

Jazmines was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the medical examiner’s office would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, but his death did “not appear to be suspicious at this time.”

Oldsmar is a small city with a population of about 14,600.

