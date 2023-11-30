Florida GOP Chairman accused of sexual battery. His attorney says he’ll be exonerated

Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler is under criminal investigation for an accusation of sexual battery, according to a heavily redacted incident report released on Thursday by Sarasota police.

An attorney representing Ziegler said he’s confident the Florida GOP chairman will be “completely exonerated.”

The complaint was released shortly after the Florida Trident, a watchdog news outlet, reported that Ziegler — who’s married to Mom’s for Liberty co-founder and Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler — had been accused of sexual battery by a woman who alleged that she had been in a long-time three-way sexual relationship with the Republican power couple.

According to the Florida Trident’s report, the alleged incident occurred when Christian Ziegler and the woman, who has not been publicly identified, were alone. The Florida Trident also reported that a search warrant had been executed on Ziegler’s cell phone as part of the investigation.

The police report released on Thursday shed little light on the allegations. It was heavily redacted, with virtually all details of the case blacked out, although some references to alleged sexual violence were left visible. In the initial synopsis of the complaint, only three words were left unredacted: “stated that” and “raped.” A subsequent section of the report stated that the complainant had reported being “sexually battered.”

The police report said that the alleged incident occurred on Oct. 2 and was reported on Oct. 4.

Ziegler’s name was not left visible on the police report, but the Sarasota Police Department released the complaint to the Miami Herald in direct response to a request for a report regarding sexual battery allegations against Ziegler.

There have been no charges filed in the case.

A spokesperson for the Florida Republican Party did not immediately respond to the Herald’s request for comment. In a statement, Ziegler’s lawyer Derek Byrd said that Ziegler “has been fully cooperative with every request made by the Sarasota Police Department” and is “confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated.”

“Unfortunately, public figures are often accused of acts that they did not commit whether it be for political purposes or financial gain. I would caution anyone to rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded,” Byrd said. “Out of respect for the investigation, this is all Mr. Ziegler or myself can say at this time.”

The investigation is likely to cast a shadow over one of Florida’s most influential Republican officials.

Elected chair of the state GOP in February, Ziegler is a former Florida Republican Party vice chair and Sarasota County commissioner who has cast himself as a social conservative in the same vein as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Ziegler also boasts ties to former President Donald Trump. His victory in the race for Florida GOP chair this year was largely seen as a victory for the former president’s allies, many of whom sought to boost Ziegler over his then-opponent, Florida GOP Vice Chair Evan Power, a close ally of DeSantis.