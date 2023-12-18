Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler suspended. Here's what we know

Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler was suspended by the Republican Party of Florida, who demanded he resign during an emergency meeting on Sunday.

Ziegler's suspension comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis and other top state officials called for him to step down as law enforcement investigates a rape allegation against the embattled chairman.

"Christian Ziegler has engaged in conduct that renders him unfit for the office," the party's motion to censure Ziegler said, according to a document posted on the social media platform Twitter, now known as X, by Lee County GOP Chairman Michael Thomason.

The votes against Ziegler were unanimous and stopped short of forcibly removing him from office by removing virtually all of his authority and reducing his salary to $1.

Ziegler's attempts to defend himself mainly went unheard, and the party's executive committee will hold another vote on whether to remove him entirely, the Associated Press reported.

What is Christian Ziegler accused of?

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is being investigated over sexual assault allegations.

Christian Ziegler and his wife Bridget, co-founder of the Moms for Liberty, are both at the center of controversy as Christian was accused of raping a woman at her apartment in October.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the allegations against the chairman and his wife, who previously had a consensual relationship with the woman.

The Zieglers and the woman had planned a sexual threesome that day, but Bridget was unable to be present. The accuser says Christian still showed up and assaulted her, according to police documents.

Christian has yet to be charged with any crime and says he is innocent and that the encounter was consensual.

What is the latest with the sexual assault investigation into Florida GOP chair Christian Ziegler?

Police investigating sexual assault allegations against Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler have obtained a video Ziegler took of the encounter, according to the Florida Trident. According to Trident's sources, Ziegler shot the video on his cell phone, and the alleged victim can be heard speaking during the encounter.

Police also released the 911 call made by a friend of the alleged victim, who was concerned her friend was suicidal. The caller twice mentions the friend said she was raped.

Who is Bridget Ziegler?

Bridget Ziegler co-founded the Moms for Liberty, an American conservative political organization that advocates against schools teaching LGBTQ rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory and discrimination.

Bridget is an elected member of the Sarasota School Board. She hasn't been accused of any crime but is still under fire for her husband's alleged crime and leading a lifestyle seemingly at odds with her political values. On Tuesday, the board asked Bridget to resign, but she refused.

Moms for Liberty's co-founders distanced themselves from Bridget Ziegler, another of the organization's co-founders and current Sarasota County School Board member.

What is Moms for Liberty?

Moms for Liberty is a conservative political organization that claims to be "dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government," according to its website.

While the group initially became known nationally for its harsh stance against mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions in schools, it has become even more popular for advocating against the teaching of LGBTQ rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory and discrimination in schools. It has also been a leading group in book bans from school libraries.

Who has called for Christian Ziegler to resign?

DeSantis started the calls for Christian to step down, saying he thought Ziegler should "step aside." Florida's Senate president and House speaker echoed calls, opening the floodgates.

Florida GOP Vice Chair Evan Power, the Sarasota GOP, U.S. Senator Rick Scott and a host of other politicians joined growing calls while Ziegler held his ground.

