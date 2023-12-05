Florida GOP to consider discipline for party chair Ziegler accused of sexual battery

The vice chair of the state Republican party has called a special meeting in Orlando for Dec. 17 to consider the “censure or discipline” of state GOP chair Christian Ziegler in the wake of a sexual battery allegation against him.

The move by Evan Power comes as both House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo have joined fellow Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in calling for Ziegler to resign. Ziegler has said he has no intention of quitting.

“It is with a heavy heart I write this email to you,” Power wrote to party members. “Over the last few days, we have seen the news and have received calls from the press about the situation with our Chairman. Many of you have called me, and I have tried to talk to as many of you as possible. I have been informed that it is the will of the board to have an opportunity to discuss these recent developments.”

A search warrant affidavit states a woman told Sarasota police detectives she opened her door to walk her dog and Ziegler entered her apartment and sexually assaulted her in October.

The allegations are being brought by a woman who says she had a previous consensual sexual encounter that included Ziegler and his wife, Bridget, according to the affidavit.

Search warrant reveals more details of Christian Ziegler battery accusation

Ziegler has not been charged with a crime. His attorney, Derek Byrd, said he would be cleared of wrongdoing, and Ziegler released a statement on Saturday professing his innocence and claiming he and his wife were being “targeted.”

Bridget Ziegler, a co-founder of the conservative education group Moms for Liberty, serves on the board of DeSantis’ Disney World oversight district and also is a member of the Sarasota County School Board.

The next meeting of the Disney World oversight board is set for Wednesday.

Power wrote that he called Christian Ziegler to request he call a special board meeting himself, but “he declined and said the matters could be taken up in February. It is the opinion of the many members that is not an acceptable timetable.”

The executive board meeting, which will be closed to the news media and public, is scheduled to be held Dec. 17 at the Rosen Centre hotel in Orlando.

Issues to be discussed include “the Chairman’s misconduct; neglect of duty; conduct that renders him unfit for the office of Chairman; and/or conduct tending to injure the good name of the RPOF, disturb its well-being, or hamper it in its work.”

Actions taken during the meeting may include appointing a special investigative committee to look into the allegations against Ziegler, which could result in his “removal from office or expulsion from the party.”

The board could also suspend some or all of Ziegler’s authority and pay and take a vote of no confidence or censure.

It was at the Rosen Centre in February that Ziegler was elected chair over Power by a vote of 126-100. Power was chosen as vice chair.

In addition to DeSantis, who said Thursday the state GOP cannot have a party chair “under that type of scrutiny,” Renner released a statement Monday saying it was “untenable” for Ziegler to continue as chair, “and I recommend he resign his post.”

Passidomo also told Axios she agreed with DeSantis’ position.