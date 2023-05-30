Florida GOP defections on debt deal means Democratic votes will be required for passage

Florida's congressional Republicans splintered with their leadership Tuesday over a $4 trillion compromise deal to lift the country's debt ceiling and avoid an economically disastrous debt default as early as next week.

The defections by at least a handful of Florida GOP members means that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will need Democratic votes to gain approval for the measure, something that has long been expected and speculated.

McCarthy and the chamber's razor-thin GOP majority needs a simple majority — 218 votes — to approve the deal agreed to with President Joe Biden over Memorial Day weekend. But by Tuesday, they had lost enough GOP votes not only in Florida but across the country to likely require scores of Democrats to vote in favor, as had been widely predicted.

Who's on board with Biden-McCarthy debt deal? Who's against it?

In Florida, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, said he would support the debt compromise. Rutherford lauded the accord for reducing year-over-year spending as well as non-defense discretionary dollars.

But in the adjacent district to his south, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, said he will vote against the pact because it "doesn't go far enough" in cutting spending. At the other end of the peninsula, Naples GOP U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds was also a no-vote and added he wants to see U.S. federal spending pared back to pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a Sanford Republican, also opposed the measure.

"This Biden-McCarthy Debt bill is NOT what we signed," Mills wrote on Twitter. "I oppose the new deal and refuse to saddle Americans with $4 (trilliion) in additional debt."

Other "no" votes came from freshman U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, as well as Pensacola U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who boasted on Twitter that he is among the "only Republicans in Congress who have never voted to raise" the country's debt limit.

A poster at a bus shelter shows the national debt in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2023. Florida Republicans disagree on whether the deal to avoid a catastrophic default goes far enough in cutting spending.

How many Democrats will need to assure debt ceiling approval?

All told it was always expected that passage of a debt ceiling agreement would need to be a solid bipartisan effort. But with Florida's GOP defections, that's now a numerical requirement in order for the agreement to garner the necessary number of votes.

The question now is how many more House Republicans will part ways with leadership, and how many Democrats will step in to fill the void.

Some like U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, said they are "evaluating" the provisions in the measure. Mast said every member of Congress needs to ask whether capping spending and "a one-year hiring freeze for 87,000 IRS agents" is worth ending the negotiations at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

