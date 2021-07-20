Florida GOP head reportedly under investigation over allegations he sexually harassed a male aide

Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters Associated Press

The Republican Party of Florida is reportedly investigating a sexual harassment accusation against its chairman, Sen. Joe Gruters.

Anonymous party officials and a source told Politico that the allegation is linked to an outing at Tallahassee bar during the 2021 legislative session.

Gruters was the former Florida co-chair of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

The chairman of the Florida GOP is reportedly under investigation over an allegation of sexual harassment involving a male legislative aide.

The Republican Party of Florida is probing the accusation against its chairman, Sen. Joe Gruters, Politico reported.

Four party officials and another source who works with the state GOP told Politico that the allegation is linked to an evening outing at Tallahassee bar during the 2021 legislative session.

Sources told the news outlet that a male aide offered to drive Gruters home that night and eventually Gruters allegedly sexually harassed the staffer.

"The Republican Party of Florida has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment of any kind," Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferré said, according to Politico.

"Any complaint RPOF receives regarding harassment towards its employees or members is taken very seriously and thoroughly reviewed in accordance with RPOF HR policies and all applicable laws and regulations," the executive director said.

Gruters - who served as Florida co-chair for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign - did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

