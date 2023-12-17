Florida GOP votes to strip Chair Christian Ziegler of authority amid rape allegation

Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Florida GOP on Sunday began the process of removing Chair Christian Ziegler amid sexual assault allegations, with the party's executive board voting during an emergency meeting to censure the chair, strip his authority and reduce his salary to $1.

The 40-member board is expected to hold a meeting next month to consider whether to remove Ziegler as chair.

A Sarasota police investigation into a woman's claim that Ziegler raped her on Oct. 2 has rocked the state's Republican Party, complicating efforts to gear up for the 2024 election. Sunday's votes showed party activists are eager to put Ziegler's situation behind them.

Ziegler isn't going quietly, though. He has resisted calls from leading Florida Republicans to resign and was in attendance Sunday to defend himself.

Ziegler told the executive board that "people have agendas” and asked members to “wait for case to end” before casting judgement, according to a source. Ziegler said he is "innocent and will not resign," the source added. He didn’t invoke former President Donald Trump, who also has been accused of sexual assault.

Ziegler has maintained his innocence, saying the Oct. 2 incident was consensual. Police are still investigating the allegations and have not charged Ziegler with a crime.

Ziegler's critics in the party want him gone regardless of whether he ends up facing criminal charges. They say the information about his sex life revealed in police documents has destroyed his ability to carry the party's message into the next election cycle, and that he won't be an effective fundraiser.

According to a search warrant affidavit, the alleged victim and Ziegler's wife, Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, told police they'd had a three-way sexual encounter more than a year ago that included Christian Ziegler.

Another three-way was planned on Oct. 2, but Bridget Ziegler couldn't attend, according to the affidavit. The alleged victim tried to cancel, but Christian Ziegler showed up at her Sarasota apartment anyway. That's when the assault allegedly occurred.

Florida's top elected Republicans have called on Ziegler to resign, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, Attorney General Ashley Moody, state House Speaker Paul Renner and state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who gave Ziegler his start in politics as an intern on the congressman's first campaign, also has said he should step down.

Rubio is the latest to speak out, posting on X Friday that "the conduct the Florida GOP Chair has now himself admitted to makes it impossible for him to continue in his position."

The Zieglers have emerged in recent years as a GOP power couple in Florida and leading advocates for the culture war agenda pushed by DeSantis, which has emphasized LGBTQ issues.

Bridget Ziegler was with DeSantis when he signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which was derided by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. DeSantis later appointed her to a board overseeing Disney's properties in Central Florida. Disney has feuded with the governor over the law.

There also have been calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign from the School Board, but she has been defiant, attending a recent board meeting and enduring hours of public testimony critical of her behavior.

Only DeSantis can remove Bridget Ziegler, but Christian Ziegler can be voted out by the Republican activists who picked him as party chair in February.

The censure resolution passed Sunday says Ziegler has "engaged in conduct that renders him unfit for the office of Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida and leader of the Florida GOP."

"As a result of such conduct and actions," the resolution continues. "Christian Ziegler has injured the good name of the Republican Party of Florida, disturbed it's well-being, and hampered the organization in performing it's mission."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Florida Republicans take steps toward removing Chair Christian Ziegler