Florida Gov. DeSantis faces off against Crist in only debate

2
STEVE PEOPLES and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
·3 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist head to the debate stage Monday night for what may be Crist’s best — and perhaps last — opportunity to change the trajectory of the Florida governor’s race.

DeSantis, a Republican firebrand with presidential aspirations, is leading many polls after focusing on divisive cultural issues throughout much of his last four years in office. Crist, a former Republican governor who most recently served as a Democratic congressman, is eager to stop DeSantis' political rise.

The debate, which was postponed from earlier in the month because of Hurricane Ian, coincides with the start of early voting across much of the state. It is the first and only governor’s debate before the final votes are cast on Nov. 8.

The Florida governor's race may not be the nation's most competitive election this fall, but Monday's debate is a rare moment for DeSantis to face questions outside the friendly conservative media circles he gravitates toward.

“He doesn't like answering questions,” Crist said in an interview. "When he gets asked innocent, fair questions by journalists, he bristles. I don’t think it’s gonna take a whole lot to get to that boiling point for him. He’s a bully.”

DeSantis' campaign did not respond to an interview request.

State GOP Chairman Joe Gruters suggested that one issue matters this fall more than all others: President Joe Biden.

“This election is a referendum on Biden, on his policies," Gruters said. “All this other stuff is noise.” He said Floridians are struggling “to survive in this Biden economy.”

Meanwhile, Democrats have been trying to focus voters' attention on DeSantis' conservative record — especially the law he signed in April banning abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

DeSantis, 44, has also signed into law a measure banning critical race theory and LGBTQ issues from many Florida schools. He led efforts to eliminate the Disney Corp.’s special tax status for condemning his so-called Don’t Say Gay bill. And in recent weeks, he flew dozens of Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to a small island off the Massachusetts coast to call attention to illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

His critics are many, but DeSantis' popularity has surged in Florida, and among Republicans across the nation, especially after he led the GOP's resistance to the pandemic-related public health measures in 2020. He's also benefited from a broader conservative shift in the state, a trend a decade in the making.

DeSantis has been largely focused in recent days on recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian, which left more than 100 people dead along the state's southwest coast. While delivering a storm update over the weekend, he also promised to eliminate sales taxes on diapers, wipes and other baby-related items.

“We’re trying to help lessen the blow of what Washington has done,” DeSantis said, slapping at the Democrats who currently control Congress and the White House. “Obviously, we have an election coming up. You could see a change in leadership in the U.S. Congress potentially. Maybe the policies will change. We’ll see.”

Crist, 66, said he's most focused on DeSantis' abortion ban and the governor's inability to reduce the cost of living in Florida under his watch, especially insurance costs.

“DeSantis is running for president and doesn’t seem to care about these kitchen-table issues in Florida,” Crist said.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce and will be broadcast on local television stations across the state.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Recommended Stories

  • Video: DeSantis, Crist to square off Monday in only Florida governor debate

    Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Charlie Crist will face off in a debate Monday night.

  • DeSantis and Crist debate, body cam footage goes viral, and covert migrant details emerge

    It’s Monday, Oct. 24. Election Day is two weeks away. Early voting in Florida begins today, and the one and only debate between the leading candidates for governor happens tonight in Fort Pierce.

  • Rishi Sunak Set to Become U.K. Prime Minister

    UPDATED: U.K. Prime Minister in waiting Rishi Sunak has made his first public statement after assuming leadership of the Conservative Party. In a brief address, Sunak began by paying tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss for her “dedicated public service to the country,” adding that she “has led with dignity and grace for a […]

  • Voters in NBC Poll Split Over Who Should Control Congress

    An NBC News poll released Sunday found that 47% of registered voters prefer Democrats to control Congress, while 46% prefer Republicans in control.

  • Don't Worry, 'House of the Dragon' Has Already Been Renewed for Season 2

    House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season on HBO, which comes as no surprise following the show's record-breaking premiere on Aug. 21.

  • What NFL teams have a bye in Week 8?

    Two NFL teams have a bye in Week 8 of the 2022 season. Here's who they are and when the rest of the league will be on the bye.

  • Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

    A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides. Dozens of flights have been canceled and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of the country’s busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone usable runway.

  • Children's RSV cases appear to be trending up in the U.S., including in Phoenix

    Children's hospitals are filling up across the country with respiratory syncytial virus patients, and the numbers are much higher than usual for this time of year. The virus is targeting kids in the Phoenix area, too.

  • Browns' Phillips 'likely' done for year with pectoral injury

    Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jacob Phillips will likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Also, tight end David Njoku could miss significant time with an ankle injury for the Browns (2-5), who have lost four straight. The loss of Phillips is another blow to Cleveland's defense, which had one of its better performances against dynamic Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

  • Patrick Mahomes' 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23

    Falling into an early hole was just what the Kansas City Chiefs needed to get going. Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns to rally Kansas City back from another double-digit deficit in the Chiefs' 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. “I think we like playing when we're down,” defensive lineman Chris Jones said.

  • Illinois in ‘health system crisis’ as spread of pediatric respiratory infections increases

    Here’s what to know about respiratory syncytial virus, which is causing an “acute shortage” in pediatric intensive care unit beds in Illinois.

  • David Healy expects it may not be his time for the Northern Ireland job

    Ian Baraclough left the post on Friday.

  • Chiefs eye easier schedule after bye as they hunt AFC title

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Kansas City Chiefs were staring at an early 10-point hole, on the road and against one of the best defenses in the NFL, yet managed to not only turn things around but roar to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. It changed the entire complexion of the first half of the season for Kansas City. Rather than heading into their bye tied atop the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs improved to 5-2 and are just a half-game back of Buffalo for the best record in the conference.

  • On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge

    A close ally of former President Donald Trump took the witness stand at his federal trial Monday to refute charges he secretly fed confidential information about Trump’s administration to the United Arab Emirates to advance the UAE's foreign policy and business interests. Tom Barrack, the onetime chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, told a New York City jury that it would have been “impossible” for him to act as a foreign agent for one Middle East investor in his private equity fund because other investors would object to it.

  • Did anyone win the $580 million Powerball jackpot? What to know about next drawing

    The jackpot has grown by $30 million since the last drawing.

  • UPDATE: 17-year-old girl killed, another hurt in shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex

    The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday and killed a teenage girl and injured another.

  • Cook Report moves Democratic House campaign arm chair’s NY House race to ‘toss up’

    The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report on Monday shifted its rating of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s (D-N.Y.) House seat from “lean Democrat” to “toss up.” “When Republicans’ top Super PAC announced an ad buy against Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-17) in April, many assumed it was a gambit to troll or distract the…

  • COP27's Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups

    This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. The COP27 negotiations aimed at limiting global temperature increases are set to kick off next month in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. The Egyptian organizers cited Coca-Cola's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and key focus on climate when they announced the sponsorship deal in September, which triggered immediate outrage on social media.

  • Florida poultry farm loses almost everything, again, to hurricane

    Nicole Cruz picks up the pieces of her devastated Circle C Farm, again. Category 4 Hurricane Ian blew through September 28th demolishing the free-range farm. But Cruz is no stranger to rebuilding after hurricanes. This southwest Florida farmer and her family lost everything to Hurricane Irma just 5 years ago.

  • Can abortion save Democrats in midterms? | Bill Cotterell

    With all the important numbers trending against them, and time running out, Florida Democrats are betting their whole 2022 campaign on abortion.