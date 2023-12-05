Florida Gov. DeSantis running out of time to catch fire in GOP primary race for 2024

Throughout the summer and early fall as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis struggled to find his footing as a presidential candidate and sank in the GOP primary polls, his supporters could always find consolation in the fact that there was time to turn things around.

Not anymore.

It’s crunch time, with just six weeks before voting begins in Iowa. DeSantis desperately needs to start catching fire – and has another debate Wednesday to make his case.

But he is entering the final stretch in worse shape than at any point in his campaign, with former President Donald Trump well ahead and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley vying with DeSantis for second place.

Haley has used the debates to gain momentum; DeSantis has failed to get a bump from his performances.

Most worrisome for DeSantis is that his campaign has been on a downward trajectory at a time when he needs to be building support.

That brutal reality, combined with Trump’s big lead and the short time frame left to campaign has some longtime observers of the Iowa caucuses convinced there’s no way DeSantis can catch the former president.

Others point out that Iowa is known for candidates surging around this time of year to strong finishes against better positioned opponents, and wonder if DeSantis could still surprise, as Barack Obama did against Hillary Clinton in 2008.

"There's a lot of late deciders in these primaries, maybe less so this time because of Trump," said Alex Conant, a GOP consultant who worked on Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign.

"What you’re looking for is, does the candidate catch fire in the final weeks of the campaign and does their momentum snowball to a surprising outcome," he added. "It doesn’t happen every cycle, but it does happen. The problem for DeSantis right now is all the momentum is with Haley."

Meanwhile, time is running short and DeSantis is running out of opportunities to shake up the race.

“This is when campaigns start to realize there’s not enough time to do everything they need to do,” Conant said. “You really feel the pressure of the clock, especially when you’re losing.”

The Florida governor has largely decamped to Iowa, where he is trying to mount a comeback.

Iowa field of dreams

Led by political science professor David Peterson, Iowa State University has conducted polling of GOP voters leading up to the state’s Jan. 15 caucus.

The results don’t look good for DeSantis.

The latest survey from Nov. 10-15 has Trump at 54% support, compared to 18% for DeSantis and 12% for Haley.

DeSantis’ poll numbers haven’t changed much since Iowa State began surveying the race in September, despite picking up a big endorsement from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“Honestly, at this point I think (Trump has) an insurmountable lead,” Peterson said.

Drake University political science professor Rachel Paine Caufield also also used the word “insurmountable” to describe Trump’s lead in Iowa.

“Donald Trump will win the Iowa caucuses on January 15th,” Caufield said. “I don’t think there’s a great chance of any candidate surpassing Donald Trump as this point."

Yet Caufield and Peterson believe DeSantis could still keep his campaign alive if he finishes a close second to Trump in Iowa and the former president’s support doesn’t look as strong as might be expected for someone Conant described as the "de facto incumbent."

“Iowa’s an expectations game,” Caufield said.

'Expectations ... lower for DeSantis than they were'

It’s not clear DeSantis can even pull off a strong second place finish, though.

“The good news is the expectations right now are lower for DeSantis than they were. … The bad news is, they’re lower because he’s proven to not be a very good candidate,” Conant said.

Caufield has attended roughly a dozen DeSantis campaign events in Iowa. She holds the widely-shared opinion that he struggles with the state’s demand for more intimate campaign appearances.

“He looks uncomfortable at times, so ... retail politics has proven to be a consistent challenge in his case,” she said.

Yet even if he’s not the most natural retail politician, DeSantis has a big advantage in campaign resources and infrastructure, which has been overseen by the Never Back Down super PAC.

Cracks are starting to show in the PAC's operations, though.

Turmoil in super PAC backing DeSantis' bid

DeSantis’ presidential campaign has been in turmoil since a glitch-filled launch on social media. He soon was cutting staff after burning through campaign cash too quickly and replaced his campaign manager.

Now Never Back Down also is experiencing turbulence.

The PAC's chair and CEO both left last month, and the interim CEO was fired over the weekend, along with two other high-level PAC employees, Politico reported.

DeSantis transferred $82.5 million raised during his reelection bid through a state committee to Never Back Down, which has been handling much of his campaign operations, including placing television ads, organizing door-to-door efforts and handling logistics for his public appearances.

DeSantis reportedly has been unhappy with the PAC's decisions.

Caufield said the PAC has been well organized, but that can backfire in Iowa by creating “the image of someone whose just a little slick for the rural towns” in the state.

Yet she’s not sure that the drama around the PAC matters much to the average voter. Whether the next debate will move voters also is in question.

Next GOP primary debate will be on NewsNation

DeSantis has another prime opportunity Wednesday as the primary candidates gather at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for their fourth debate, which will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on NewsNation.

Haley’s debate performances have attracted the most attention so far, though.

“I think Nikki Haley has gotten a real bump out of the debates,” Caufield said. “I think more people have paid attention to her campaign as a result and I’m not sure that Ron DeSantis has fully realized his potential on the debate stage just yet.”

At the same time, Conant noted that interest in the debates seems to be waning. Still, a shrinking field could make this debate more notable, providing a sharper contrast between the candidates.

“The issue is that the people who are tuning in (want) to watch Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis attack each other,” Conant said. “Which certainly isn’t going to hurt Donald Trump at all. Those two beating each other up is not going to change the trajectory of the race.”

