Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping legislative package Thursday to combat federal requirements.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bills into law at a car dealership in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, embracing a coded stand-in for swearing at President Joe Biden that has become popular in right-wing circles.

"We're making sure that people have a right to earn a living, people have a right to have protections in their place of employment and that parents have protections to be able to direct the upbringing of their kids,” DeSantis said.

The bill signing closes a special legislative session called by DeSantis as he continues a campaign against vaccine mandates pushed by the White House. The governor, who is running for reelection and eyeing a potential 2024 presidential run, has become one of the nation's most prominent Republicans through his opposition to lockdowns and other virus rules.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The state health department, which is led by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who opposes mandates, will be tasked with defining standards for the exemptions.

The measure also includes fines for businesses that fire a worker without allowing the exemptions. Additionally, it bars schools and governments from having vaccine mandates and allows parents to sue schools with masking requirements.

Democrats have criticized the bills as politically motivated and dangerous to public health.

"Laissez-faire epidemiology and outright disinformation have contributed to Florida’s horrific death toll, and it’s shameful that some choose to politicize an epidemic for their own ambition,” said Rep. Evan Jenne, a Democrat.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Telekom 'open for industrial partners' for towers - CEO

    The CEO of Deutsche Telekom said he was open to finding an industrial partner for its towers infrastructure, days after Vodafone said it would consider opportunities for such a move for its recently-listed towers business. "I'd love to have an industrial partner and I'm willing to deconsolidate," Tim Hoettges told the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecoms conference on Thursday. "Deconsolidation makes to me total sense - I always said that by the way, I always said a minority IPO path doesn't make sense," he told the online conference.

  • Two Banning residents arrested in DEA transnational meth sting

    The Drug Enforcement Administration reported seven Southern California arrests and $50k seized in sting operation.

  • Florida GOP limits vaccine mandates, flouting White House

    Florida Republicans approved a sweeping bill Wednesday to hobble coronavirus vaccine mandates in businesses, rejecting claims that they were sacrificing public health to hand Gov. Ron DeSantis a win in his fight against White House virus rules. Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled statehouse expedited the measure, along with a package of virus bills, after hours of debate in which Republicans maintained they were protecting workers from onerous mandates by the federal government. DeSantis, a Republican, called the special legislative session on vaccine mandates as he waged a legal and media campaign against vaccine mandates pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

  • Former DFW radio host indicted on sexual assault charge from New Year’s Eve party

    Justin Frazell was arrested twice earlier this year on sexual assault charges.

  • Chargers place unvaccinated pass rusher Joey Bosa on COVID-19 reserve list

    The Chargers could be without edge rusher Joey Bosa against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

  • Chargers place Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa, starting DT Jerry Tillery on COVID list

    The Chargers face the Steelers on Sunday in a game with AFC playoff implications.

  • Veterans have earned the best healthcare. They should not face barriers. | Guestview

    Removing barriers so that advanced practice providers can practice to the top of the education is the right policy and honors those who have served.

  • Deere workers end strike, approve 6-year contract

    Union employees at farm equipment maker Deere have put down their picket signs and are heading back to work.A majority of Deere's striking workers voted late Wednesday to approve a modified contract - putting to end a near six-week strike.Two previous contract offers had been voted down.The new agreement, according to the United Auto Workers, which represented the striking employees, comes with substantial gains for the workers.The ratified agreement includes an $8,500 signing bonus and 20% increase in wages over the lifetime of the contract with 10% this year, according to the UAW's website.Deere said last week it made "modest modifications" to a previous proposal. The company did not elaborate on what those modifications were.The settlement is a relief to the agriculture industry that is already grappling with parts shortages and a tight labor market.Shares of Deere rose in early Thursday trading.The strike gained national attention at time when workers are flexing their muscles amid a labor shortage that is driving wages higher.Job openings are at a record high and so is the number of workers quitting their jobs.

  • Players to watch in KC Chiefs vs. Cowboys: Maybe we’ll see another (Tyreek) ‘Hill Mary’

    Players to watch when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium? For the Cowboys, keep an eye on Lamb and Diggs.

  • Maintenance supervisor at NC community college charged in on-campus student sex assault

    The victim was a high school student in an early college program on the campus, school officials said.

  • What to watch for as Biden, Trudeau, López Obrador tackle immigration, supply chain

    Regional friction over issues like trade and immigration could overshadow Biden's attempt to revive the North American leaders' summit.

  • Biden says U.S. not encouraging Taiwan independence

    "We are not going to change our policy at all," Biden told reporters. "We are not encouraging independence, we are encouraging that they do exactly what the Taiwan Act requires."Biden was speaking to reporters on an airfield tarmac following an event in New Hampshire where he told reporters he had a "good meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before and that aides would follow up on a range of issues.Asked whether the two leaders had made any progress on Taiwan during their virtual meeting on Monday (November 15), Biden said: "We made very clear we support the Taiwan Act."The United States had envisioned the Monday virtual meeting with Xi would put stability into a relationship increasingly troubled over a litany of issues, including what Washington views as Beijing's aggressive actions toward Chinese-claimed Taiwan.Asked if there was any progress on tensions over the self-ruled island, Biden said: "Yes. We made very clear we support the Taiwan act and that's it.

  • Woman sexually assaulted on bus for 10 minutes in middle of the afternoon

    Police in Bristol have urged anyone with information to come forward.

  • Health groups urge businesses to voluntarily implement Biden's vaccine rule

    The American Medical Association (AMA) and more than 60 other health groups on Thursday urged companies with over 100 employees to voluntarily implement President Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate, saying the requirements are "essential to protect workers." Driving the news: The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued the rule earlier this month, prompting immediate legal challenges. OSHA has suspended its enforcement of the rule pending further legal d

  • Arizona attorney general asks FBI to investigate Scottsdale school 'dossier' controversy

    The letter comes after allegations the former president of Scottsdale Unified School District may have kept an online dossier of parents' information.

  • Hilary Duff Absolutely Crushed Her Own Viral TikTok Dance

    Hilary Duff, 34, just revealed her sculpted abs in a new throwback TikTok dance challenge. She recently swapped weightlifting for cardio to build more muscle.

  • Cleo Smith: Man wrongly identified as abduction suspect sues TV station

    An Australian channel used Facebook pictures of the wrong man when reporting about Cleo Smith's rescue.

  • U.S. House could vote on 'Build Back Better' Thursday -Pelosi

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives could vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" legislation on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, as long as some technical details from congressional committees are in hand. House members also were awaiting the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office's final assessment of whether the legislation, which funds social programs and climate-change initiatives, would meet the Biden administration's promise it would not result in deficit spending. CBO announced that report will be made public on Thursday afternoon, which could help Pelosi meet her Thursday timetable.

  • Honda Navi is a basic mini-bike for $1,807

    Honda's Motorcycle and Scooter India division started with Activa scooter sold in Asia and redesigned it to look like Navi for the local market. The Navi went on sale in 2016 in India, lasting three years in India before retiring, but is still on sale in export markets.

  • Science Discovers Another Avenue That Could Lead to an HIV Cure

    A new “block and lock” curative approach could solve the problem of viral reservoirs and permanently silence HIV.