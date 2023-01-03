Florida Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term

WFTS-Tampa

All eyes will be on Florida Tuesday as Governor Ron DeSantis swears in for his second term to lead the sunshine state. “It takes on an extra edge this year because, obviously, DeSantis has already been talked about as a potential candidate for the 2024 presidential race. So everybody's going to be focused on his message,” explained ABC Action News Political Analyst Susan MacManus. She added that DeSantis’ previous diversion from questions of a presidential run could all be part of a strategy.