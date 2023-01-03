Florida Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in to a second term as he considers a potential run for president in 2024; rails against "woke" ideology. (Jan. 3)
Gov. Ron DeSantis, 44, is being sworn in for a second term, where he'll have a supportive Republican supermajority in the Florida legislature.
All eyes will be on Florida Tuesday as Governor Ron DeSantis swears in for his second term to lead the sunshine state. “It takes on an extra edge this year because, obviously, DeSantis has already been talked about as a potential candidate for the 2024 presidential race. So everybody's going to be focused on his message,” explained ABC Action News Political Analyst Susan MacManus. She added that DeSantis’ previous diversion from questions of a presidential run could all be part of a strategy.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) begins his second term in office Tuesday with a swearing-in ceremony outside the historic state capitol in Tallahassee. Unlike his first gubernatorial election, which was very close, DeSantis won by a crushingly wide margin this time, 59 percent, compared to Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s 40 percent. The DeSantis campaign could…
DeSantis gives a speech after being sworn in for a second term as Florida's governor at inauguration.
It's a big day in Florida as Governor Ron DeSantis is getting ready for his inauguration. His second term as governor of Florida begins Tuesday and he will be sworn into office in Tallahassee in a special ceremony on the steps of the Historic Capitol.
Ron DeSantis will be sworn in Tuesday to his second term as Florida’s 46th governor, and it is already being seen as the start of his audition for the presidency.
Ron DeSantis won re-election by the widest margin in a Florida governor's race in 40 years.
