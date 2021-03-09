Is Florida Gov. DeSantis trading COVID vaccinations for votes? Someone should investigate | Editorial

It’s time for Florida’s inspector general to assert her independence. Gov. Ron DeSantis seems to have realized that COVID-19 vaccines are a gold mine ahead of his 2022 yet-to-be-announced reelection campaign, and he should held accountable with a thorough investigation.

What was once a hunch that the governor has given preferential treatment to donor-rich, wealthy enclaves in the Florida Keys and near Bradenton has become more of a certainty. On Tuesday, text messages obtained by the Bradenton Herald show the organizers of a vaccine “pop-up” clinic in Manatee County were strategic about using the event to help DeSantis’ reelection with one county commissioner texting, “After all, 22 is right around the corner.”

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried has called on the FBI to investigate whether DeSantis directed vaccines to specific communities in exchange for campaign contributions. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor, asked the Department of Justice to look into pop-up vaccine sites in wealthy neighborhoods. Both Democrats have their own political motivations as they might run against DeSantis next year.

Still, their accusations of vaccine favoritism are becoming more credible. While an FBI or DOJ investigation seems unlikely, Floridians deserve to know if their governor is working against them.

That’s why it’s time for Florida’s Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel, whose job is to ensure accountability and integrity in state government, to assert her independence and investigate the ins and outs of vaccine distribution in the state. Start with the Department of Health. Of course, that would be awkward, given that Miguel was appointed by DeSantis in 2019. But back then, the governor said in a news release that, “Accountability and transparency are critically important to me.” We think that gives Miguel the go-ahead. After all, DeSantis’ stated priorities dovetail perfectly with the Office of the Inspector General’s mission: “to promote accountability, integrity and efficiency for the citizens of Florida by providing objective, timely audit and investigative services. The OIG conducts independent and objective audits, investigations as well as review of agency issues and programs to assist the department in accomplishing its mission.”

Story continues

Like we said, perfect.

There’s nothing new about politicians looking to advance their careers. Elected officials are in the business of getting reelected. But the problem is when political expediency comes at the cost of the public good, or when public commodities such as vaccines are used as political tools.

DeSantis’ political committee has raked in $3.9 million since December, including $2.7 million in February, when he was focusing on the pop-up vaccination sites, the Miami Herald has reported. Residents at Ocean Reef Club, a wealthy gated community in Key Largo, gave him $90,000 through December. One resident, former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, wrote a $250,000 check on Feb. 25.

In January, when vaccines were still scarce, Ocean Reef received 1,200 doses.

Adding to the lack of transparency we have seen from his office since the beginning of the pandemic, DeSantis has said he had nothing to do with Ocean Reef. He said “one of the South Florida hospital systems” chose the site. Baptist Health South Florida and Monroe County later disputed that, saying the gated community asked the state for the vaccines, and the state in turn asked Baptist to deliver them. It’s also worth noting that Baptist’s CEO owns a $1.7 million home at Ocean Reef.

At the Manatee County pop-up, vaccines were restricted to people living in two ZIP codes covering Lakewood Ranch, a master-planned community developed by a DeSantis donor — an affluent, mostly white area that was among the least affected by the coronavirus.

Not all of the governor’s hand-picked vaccine recipients are necessarily wealthy, just ripe for votes, including Jewish Holocaust survivors and Cuban Bay of Pigs veterans.

Meanwhile, vaccinations for the people who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19 is lagging. Black Floridians account for only 6 percent of the 3.6 million Floridians who have been vaccinated as of Monday, despite representing about 15 percent of the state population.

If DeSantis needs another photo op ahead of 2022, he could stop by Overtown, Liberty City or Miami Gardens to announce his plan for vaccine equity. Of course, residents there don’t have thousands of dollars to donate to his campaign or a direct line to his office.