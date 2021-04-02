Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans state agencies from issuing 'vaccine passports' and says businesses can't require them

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes his mask off as he prepares to speak during a press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium testing site on May 06, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Gov. DeSantis announced during the press conference that a COVID-19 antibodies test will be available. The test can show if a person has had the virus in the past without showing symptoms, and therefore may be immune to it. The test will be available to first responders and health care workers first, with the goal of being able to expand testing to the general public.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning "vaccine passports."

  • The ban applies to state agencies and local businesses.

  • The order comes after DeSantis vowed to oppose efforts for vaccine documentation on Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday banning state agencies from issuing "vaccine passports."

Local businesses also can't require the vaccine passports, according to the executive order.

On Monday, DeSantis said he opposed the idea as President Joe Biden reportedly pushes for vaccine documentation.

The order requires businesses to comply if they intend to seek state grants and contracts.

"We are not supporting doing any vaccine passports in the state of Florida," he said.

