Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Biggest Donor Believes Aliens Are Among Us

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received his biggest-ever donation from a man who has a feeling aliens are “right under people’s noses.”

Robert Bigelow, a Las Vegas space entrepreneur and founder of Budget Suites of America, donated $10 million to the Republican governor on July 7, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The donation marked the biggest individual contribution to DeSantis, who is running for reelection in November.

DeSantis has garnered monetary support from at least 42 billionaires and billionaire relatives who have a combined net worth of $275 billion, according to the newspaper.

The top DeSantis donor’s interest in extraterrestrial life is no secret.

Bigelow, in a 2017 interview with “60 Minutes,” claimed his grandparents had a “close encounter” with a UFO and he’s “absolutely convinced” in alien life.

“There has been and is an existing presence, an ET presence [on Earth],” Bigelow said.

“And I spent millions and millions and millions – I probably spent more as an individual than anybody else in the United States has ever spent on this subject.”

He added he didn’t “give a damn” what people thought of his comments and claimed aliens were “right under people’s noses.”

Bigelow, who was labelled a “cosmic landlord” in a 2011 profile by Forbes, reportedly put $350 million in profits from his Budget Suites business into his aeronautics and space technology company Bigelow Aerospace.

He has also used his money to research the afterlife through the Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies and to purchase a 480-acre Skinwalker Ranch to reportedly look into possible paranormal activity there.

Bigelow’s donation adds to DeSantis’ $130.4 million in cash on hand, a number that exceeds the amount reported by former President Donald Trump’s political committees at the start of the year, NBC News reported.

DeSantis, aside from his reelection bid this year, is gearing up for a possible campaign in the 2024 presidential race, Politico reported last month.

The Florida governor has seen a growth in fundraising and Trump, who has hinted at another presidential campaign, has recently seen his fundraising slow down.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

