Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis denies systemic racism exists. Critics say his state's new voting law is a clear example.

Summer Meza
·2 min read
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says the idea that the U.S. has systemic policies that perpetuate racism is absolute "horse manure."

While speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham at a governors' town hall event on Thursday night, DeSantis was asked about systemic racism, which Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) discussed in his rebuttal to President Biden's speech to Congress. Scott declared "America is not a racist country," an increasingly hot topic as politicians disagree "over the pervasiveness of non-obvious racism within systems," writes The Washington Post.

DeSantis' position in the debate is obviously clear, as he called the notion of systemic racism "a bunch of horse manure." But the timing of his comments was conspicuous, as earlier that same day, Florida's Republican-led legislature passed new rules on voting that Black lawmakers said would make it harder for millions of voters, especially people of color, to cast ballots. DeSantis said "of course" he'll sign the bill into law.

"Give me a break," DeSantis told Ingraham, arguing that because "we've had people that have been able to succeed" the system must be fine. However, the latest voting law, which restricts voting by mail and ballot drop boxes, has been criticized as an example of systemic racism in that it deepens longstanding discrepancies between voting access for white voters and nonwhite voters — Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy (D) called the bill "the revival of Jim Crow in this state, whether the sponsors admit it or not."

Recommended Stories

  • Trump says he'd "certainly" consider Florida Gov. DeSantis as 2024 running mate

    Former President Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he is "100%" thinking about another presidential bid in 2024, and that he would "certainly" consider making Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) his running mate.Why it matters: Trump and DeSantis see eye-to-eye on many policy issues. But the Florida governor has also been floated as a 2024 contender on his own, having gained massive popularity among Republicans during the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "Certainly Ron would be considered. He's a great guy," Trump told Fox News. Trump also called DeSantis a "a friend." The former president endorsed DeSantis for governor in 2018 against Democratic contender Andrew Gillum. The big picture: Trump noted that his 2024 platform, if launched, would focus on energy, taxation, the border and guns. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Psaki Calls School Reopening Criticisms a ‘Distraction,’ Lumps It in with Biden Burger Conspiracy

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cast the school re-opening debate as a mere “sideshow,” pushed by Republicans to distract from real issues, during a Thursday appearance on the Pod Save America podcast. Psaki claimed that the press office is frequently combatting conspiracy theories perpetuated by Republicans in government, lumping in the Dr. Seuss controversy and the claim that the administration planned to ban meat with questions about why the administration has not been more forceful in calling out teachers unions for refusing to reopen schools. “Our focus is trying not to get distracted by side shows that are an attempt by Republicans in Congress to distract us, whether its Dr. Seuss…or even for a while it was school re-opening.” “We try to keep our blinders on,” Psaki commented. The response was prompted by former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer’s claim that “you have this totally messed up information ecosystem, you have Republicans who are actively engaging in disinformation.” “How are you thinking about how you navigate that on a day to day basis?” he asked. The press secretary replied, “It’s a challenge.” Psaki then jokingly referenced the rumors that Vice President Kamala Harris’s books were being distributed in migrant detention facilities along the southern border, an allegation which has since been debunked. “There was a whole day about whether or not the vice president’s books were being distributed through packages that were going at the shelters,” Psaki said. Teachers unions, particularly those in major coastal cities, have fought for months to keep teachers out of classrooms despite overwhelming scientific evidence that children are not at serious risk from COVID and do not transmit the virus in high numbers. The press secretary has been asked by reporters to speak to the teacher unions’ opposition to school re-opening at multiple past press briefings but has so far refused to commit to take a hard line on the matter. Psaki’s comments on the podcast come after President Biden announced Friday during an appearance on NBC News Today that schools ‘should probably all be open’ in the fall since there is little evidence of coronavirus transmission among children.

  • Republican Conspiracy-Theorizing Allows Democrats to Deflect Legitimate Criticism

    Civic-minded Americans of all political stripes have plenty of reason to dislike the online proliferation of culture-war conspiracy theories: They raise partisan temperatures, distract from real issues, and foreclose the possibility of compromise. But Republican partisans should be particularly hostile to the growing brand of toxic right-wing culture-war nonsense for an entirely self-interested reason: Democrats use it to cast even the most rational and widely shared critiques as loony. When right-wing celebrities such as Representative Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr. rant about how Biden is going to steal your cheeseburger before spending your tax dollars on Kamala Harris’s children’s book, they’re inadvertently providing cover for Democrats who’d like to pretend that every national Republican — and their voters — dons tin foil hats before going out the door in the morning. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is a pro at this particular sleight-of-hand, as were her predecessors in the Obama White House communications shop. Psaki demonstrated this mastery during her Thursday appearance on her predecessors’ podcast, Pod Save America. “How did you guys come to the decision to leave out [Biden’s] one-burger-a-month plan?” former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer asked Psaki with a chuckle. “In all seriousness, it speaks to the broader challenge you face everyday in getting his message out,” Pfeiffer continued. “You have this totally messed up information ecosystem, you have Republicans who are actively engaging in disinformation. After the speech, Kevin McCarthy went on Hannity and once again brought up the disproved burger lie. How are you thinking about how you navigate that on a day-to-day basis.” “It’s a challenge because last week there was a whole day . . . about whether or not the vice president’s books were being distributed through packages that were going at the shelters,” Psaki responded. “I mean it’s crazy, of course not. . . . Our focus so far has been on trying not to get distracted by sideshows that are attempts by Republicans to distract us. So whether it’s Dr. Seuss or even for a while it was school reopening — as if we were against school reopening — and that was even in Senator Scott’s speech last night.” Did you catch that? Scott’s entirely reasonable criticism of Democrats’ failure to challenge their teachers’-union benefactors on school reopening is equivalent to pedaling nonsense Daily Mail articles about Joe Biden trying to steal your cheeseburger. When right-wing political and entertainment figures spread conspiracy theories, they don’t just make everyone dumber and angrier, they hand their political opponents a shield to deflect real criticism.

  • Trump says he would 'certainly' consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his 2024 vice presidential pick

    Trump said he is "100%" thinking about a 2024 presidential bid, telling Fox Business: "The polls show that everybody wants me to do it."

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sues Biden over Mt. Rushmore July 4 fireworks display

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Friday she's suing the Biden administration for denying the state permits to hold an Independence Day fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.Context: The National Parks Service denied the permits over tribal opposition to the celebration and potential risks regarding the health and safety of both the park and guests, citing the coronavirus pandemic and fire hazards.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: The governor, who is viewed as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, is demanding a federal court "expeditiously" issue a permit for the event to take place, according to Fox News."Mount Rushmore is the very best place to celebrate America’s birthday and all that makes our country special," Noem said."After telling us they’d ‘circle back,’ the Biden administration has not responded to our request to uphold the Memorandum Agreement between the State of South Dakota and the National Parks Service to host a safe and responsible national celebration and fireworks show."Noem claims the Biden administration has "departed from longstanding precedent and reneged on this agreement without any meaningful explanation."The big picture: The Independence Day fireworks display held at the national memorial last year, which former President Trump attended, was the first to occur in a decade, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.The celebration generated protests from Native American activists, who believe it was a desecration of land stolen from Native American tribes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden calls Netanyahu to offer condolences over Mount Meron stampede

    President Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences and U.S. assistance following a deadly stampede that killed at least 45 worshippers, the White House said.Driving the news: The stampede occurred on Thursday night as tens of thousands of mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews were participating in a celebration of the Lag B’Omer holiday at Mount Meron, a pilgrimage site in northern Israel. Several of those killed were American citizens.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends. Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing," Biden said in a statement.Secretary of State Tony Blinken also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who promised that Israel would help all U.S. citizens affected by the disaster.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rudy Giuliani spreads conspiracy theories about the DOJ and the Bidens in Fox News appearance following FBI raids

    "They could have been Donald Trump's hard drives," Rudy Giuliani said on the Fox News show after his office and apartment were raided by the FBI.

  • Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are hitting the road together on a national 'America First Tour'

    Controversial GOP-ers Gaetz and Greene will make their first stop at a Florida retirement community known as The Villages, on May 7.

  • Paul Ryan: Trump debate will fade as new candidates emerge

    Since the chaotic end of Donald Trump’s presidency, the debate about the future of the Republican Party frequently comes down to a simple marker: Do you support Trump and his America First agenda, or not? Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan thinks his divided party – and history - will move on. The either-or debate over fealty to Trump “is going to fade,” the 2012 Republican vice presidential candidate said in an interview with The Associated Press.

  • 3 officers resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

    Three Colorado police officers involved in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was shown being pushed to the ground and handcuffed on body camera footage have resigned, police said Friday. Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer announced the departures of Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali and Community Services Officer Tyler Blackett in connection to the arrest of Karen Garner at a news conference, without providing details about how they left. After Garner filed a federal lawsuit this month and her lawyer released body camera footage of her arrest, the department announced it was putting Hopp, the arresting officer, on leave.

  • Anthony Alvarez and Adam Toledo were killed being chased by Chicago police - 4 years after the DOJ found that the department's foot chases were leading to too many deaths

    The Chicago Police Department had been instituting a foot-pursuit policy when Toledo and Alvarez died.

  • California braces for another 'clown car' of recall candidates

    The current social-media culture gives enterprising Californians an easy way to amplify their voice and build a following should they join the fray.

  • Houston High School Makes History with 9 Valedictorians with 5.0 GPA

    Nine valedictorians — all with a 5.0 GPA — are set to graduate this June at Bellaire High School in Houston. Bellaire Principal Michael McDonough said he is proud of what the nine senior students achieved at school and how they overcame the obstacles brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I began to consider the idea of two to three valedictorians, but I never imagined nine,” McDonough said in a statement posted on the Houston Independent School District page on April 9.

  • Police are fueling outrage over Andrew Brown Jr.’s death by withholding information, experts say

    Body camera footage and a justification for the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. are among the details that have not been made public.

  • Prosecutor probed over Capitol riot interview leaves post

    The former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, who was under investigation over an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, has left the Justice Department and can no longer be subject to any potential disciplinary action for the interview. Michael Sherwin is no longer an employee at the Department of Justice, agency spokesman Joshua Stueve said. Sherwin, who until recently was leading the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, suggested during the interview that some of the rioters could face rarely used sedition charges, something he had suggested previously in several news conferences.

  • The one concern that could make Jets' Zach Wilson a bust

    Sports Seriously: NFL draft expert Steven Ruiz explains the one thing that could derail Zach Wilson from reaching his full potential in the NFL.

  • Miami senator tried to bar schools from banning vaccinated teachers. That failed.

    A Miami state senator on Thursday tried to emulate the “vaccine passport” initiative but in reverse, sponsoring a proposal to prevent schools and businesses from requiring people to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • ‘I’d Never Been Involved in Anything as Secret as This’

    The plan to kill Osama bin Laden—from the spycraft to the assault to its bizarre political backdrop—as told by the people in the room.

  • Trump crashes final days of Texas special election

    The former president weighed in with a final-week endorsement of Susan Wright, widow of late Rep. Ron Wright.

  • The CDC is warning states to remove COVID-19 vaccine-card templates as pro-Trump forums spread tips on how to forge the document

    The forums have posted photos of the cards and instructions on how to recreate the document, as the FBI warns forging vaccine cards is illegal.