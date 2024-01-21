Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ends presidential campaign, endorses Trump

Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks at a town hall meeting at Cara Irish Pub & Restaurant in Dover, NH, ahead of the New Hampshire presidential primary.

After a meteoric rise that made him one of the most prominent Republicans in the country and led many to believe he was the GOP leader best positioned to move the Republican party past former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday ended a presidential campaign that had been on a downward slide for months.

DeSantis immediately got behind former President Donald Trump's campaign despite months of criticizing his performance in office, saying "he has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear."

DeSantis entered the race last May with sky high expectations after a dominating reelection victory in Florida vaulted him to the top of the list of presidential prospects. Polls in early 2023 showed him competitive with Trump.

Yet his campaign never came close to delivering the type of competitive matchup with Trump that his supporters hope for, losing badly in Iowa last week. Polls show DeSantis trailing by large margins in other early states, and he dropped out before what was likely to be a big loss in New Hampshire Tuesday.

"Nobody worked harder, and we left it all out on the field," DeSantis said in a video posted on X Tuesday. "Now following our second place finish in Iowa we've prayed and deliberated on the way forward. If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome - more campaign stops, more interviews - I would do it but I can't ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don't have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign."

DeSantis added that he believes most GOP primary votes want "to give Donald Trump another chance."

Now the candidate once dubbed "DeFuture" of the GOP is facing an uncertain political future after a bruising campaign marred by dysfunction and marked by GOP voters overwhelmingly rejecting him in favor of the former president.

DeSantis pledged to continue showing "the country how to lead" through his work "down here in Florida." He will be governor for nearly three more years and hinted that he may still harbor national political ambitions, quoting a line from Winston Churchill that "success is not final, failure is not fatal - it is the courage to continue that counts."

Yet the ineptitude his presidential campaign displayed from the beginning left many political observers marveling at how badly things went wrong.

DeSantis ran a hard right campaign that courted Trump's MAGA base, arguing he could deliver conservative policy victories that Trump failed to achieve and without the chaos and drama.

The pitch boiled down to Trump without the baggage, or "Trump Lite."

It didn't work.

Polls show most Republicans like DeSantis, but they like Trump more and the governor didn't offer them a good enough reason to move on from the former president.

DeSantis also found himself fighting against the powerful effect produced by Trump's four indictments, which led many Republicans to view him as a victim and rally around him. DeSantis' poll numbers began to sharply decline in April when the Manhattan district attorney issued the first indictment.

Trump's emotional hold on the GOP base always was going to be tough for DeSantis to break, but he made it more difficult by running a campaign plagued by frequent missteps.

There were problems right from the start. Technical glitches turned DeSantis' campaign launch on social media site X into a disaster. It proved to be a sign of things to come.

By July DeSantis was laying off staff after burning through cash too quickly, and in August he switched campaign managers.

A decision to outsource much of his campaign to a super PAC, Never Back Down, also proved problematic. The PAC imploded amid friction with campaign staffers; top PAC leaders were fired or left.

Team DeSantis' troubles mastering the mechanics of running a presidential campaign were matched by the candidate's own struggles. Widely viewed as stiff and somewhat awkward when he started out, DeSantis took months to warm up and become more comfortable in the spotlight.

DeSantis later said he regretted shunning the mainstream media in the early part of the campaign and not making himself more available. That decision limited his reach early on, and may have stunted his growth as a candidate by depriving him of valuable experience.

The question of how best to take on Trump also proved problematic for DeSantis, who for months before launching his campaign allowed the former president to routinely mock him and define him in the public eye without responding. Even after getting in the race, DeSantis was careful about how he attacked Trump, leading some supporters to express frustration that he was going easy on him.

Trump, meanwhile, savaged DeSantis in highly personal terms, branding him "DeSanctimonious."

Trump's aggressive criticism of DeSantis before he even announced his campaign is a sign that he once viewed him as a major threat.

Indeed, by the end of 2022 DeSantis had emerged as the most prominent Republican in the country other than Trump.

A little-known former congressman who eked out a narrow win in his first race for governor in 2018, DeSantis' rise to rock star status nationally in the GOP began during the COVID-19 pandemic when he fought to keep schools and businesses open.

The governor's strident stance against many COVID restrictions, including mask and vaccine mandates, thrilled conservatives and vaulted him into the national spotlight.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Ron DeSantis ends his 2024 run for president