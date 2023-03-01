Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis loses lead in 2024 GOP race, now trails Donald Trump, poll finds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now trails former President Donald Trump in a two-man race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination despite previously leading the former president, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

While DeSantis has yet to announce a presidential campaign, the Florida governor has emerged as a front-runner to challenge Trump for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination.

The survey of 1,516 adults, taken Feb 23-27 online, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7%.

DeSantis falls behind Trump

Trump is now leading DeSantis by eight percentage points, despite trailing behind the Florida governor by four percentage points in a previous Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

Forty-seven percent of registered Republicans and Republican leaning independents said they would vote for Trump in their state's primary whereas 39% said that of DeSantis, the poll found.

That previous four-point lead by the Florida governor, plus Trump's new eight-point lead, makes for a total 12-point swing toward the former president.

Trump leads among wider GOP presidential pool

The survey also found that Trump leads with double digits in a wider Republican primary pool, with 45% of likely Republican voters saying they would vote for the former president in their state's primary.

DeSantis comes in second with 29% of those surveyed. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley got 4%. Haley announced her White House bid on Feb. 14.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeSantis trails Trump in GOP's 2024 nomination race, poll finds